Nabi Explains Why Kaizer Chiefs Lost to Sundowns, Speaks on PSL Table Position

Nasreddine Nabi has lamented after Kaizer Chiefs stumbled to yet another loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership this campaign

The Soweto giants are without a win against the Brazilians since the arrival of the Tunisian mentor last summer, with only positive result against them coming in an unofficial game

The former Young Africans coach stated the reason Amakhosi lost the match despite producing a good performance compared to their last two games against the defending champions

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has explained why the Glamour Boys stumbled to yet another defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns this season on Saturday afternoon.

A lone strike from Lucas Ribeiro in the closing stages of the first half condemned the Soweto giants to their third consecutive defeats in all competitions against the Brazilians this season.

The win means the Pretoria giants have opened an 18-point gap on the league table, with Orlando Pirates still sitting in second place.

Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Betway Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Nabi speaks on Chiefs' loss to Sundowns, reflects on table position

In an interview with SABC after the match as per Afrik-Foot, Nabi rues Kaizer Chiefs' missed chances against the Brazilians and felt they could have gotten a draw if they bury most of their chances in the game.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach believes his team did enough to trouble the defending champions and deserved a draw.

Nasreddine Nabi reflects on Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

“It’s a match that leaves us with some disappointment, as we felt we had done enough to trouble the opposition,” Nabi shared with SABC.

“We created chances and had more control in the second half, but that’s football. In the end, we needed to score, and based on our performance, we felt a draw would have been deserved. However, it’s part of the game, and while we lost points today, we must regroup, motivate our players, and focus on the next match.

“Losing is never easy, but what we can take from this is the team's overall performance, the tactical growth, and the progress we've seen from the players throughout the season.”

The Tunisian tactician also speaks on Kaizer Chiefs' position on the Premier Soccer League table after losing to the defending champions.

“We understand that our current position in the table doesn’t fully represent our performances, but it’s only temporary, and we are confident we’ll end the season higher up," he added.

“That’s why we’re putting in so much effort. The team is progressing, experiencing both highs and lows, but we trust the process. Our focus is on ensuring we secure the results needed to climb the standings.”

Kaizer Chiefs will switch focus to their next match against Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership before taking on Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash next weekend.

