Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in bringing back one of their former players to the club as Nasreddine Nabi is seeking for a new fullback

The Soweto giants sold Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Libyan side Al-Ittihad during the winter transfer without signing a replacement fro the Botswana international

For the Glamour Boys to secure the signing of their former academy player, they need to pay hefty transfer fee to his current club in the second division

Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly interested in re-signing a former Kaizer Chiefs defender in the summer, but Amakhosi will have to pay a hefty transfer fee to sign him from his current club.

The Glamour Boys lost Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Libyan side Al-Ittihad earlier this month, and are seeking a replacement in the summer after failing to sign any in January.

The Botswana international spent 18 months with the Soweto giants after joining them from SuperSport United and was beginning to break into Nabi's starting line-up.

Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly interested in re-signing former Kaizer Chiefs defender, Lungelo Bhengu. Photo: lungstar_bhengu.

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs show interest in signing Bhengu

According to a recent report, Kaizer Chiefs are looking at the possibility of bringing back Lungelo Bhengu to the club after the defender left the club in 2019 for Maritzburg United.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

For Amakhosi to sign Bhengu from Cape Town Spurs they need to cough up between R5 million and R10 million.

A source confirmed to the South African that the Soweto giants will need to factor in the price Spurs are demanding for the 24-year-old defender.

"The interest is certainly there, but they’ll need to factor in the financial side. He was part of their development program until 2019, when he moved to Maritzburg United," a source shared.

"In fact, he was released at that time, and now they’re looking to bring him back, which will cost them more. From what I know, his value is estimated between R5m and R10m, though this is still up for negotiation. Keep in mind, he’s only 24 and has a bright future ahead. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops."

Kaizer Chiefs are fond of using hefty prices to buy back the players that they developed from their academy, and if this deal goes through then Bhengu will join the long list of players who returned to Amakhosi.

"If this goes through, it won’t be a first. We've seen it before with Zitha Kwinika and Mduduzi Mdantsane, both of whom came through Chiefs' development. Just look at how much they ended up paying for them. Now, it's happening again with Lungelo Bhengu. Perhaps this will serve as a valuable lesson for them," the source explained.

Kaizer Chiefs seal deal with South American midfielder

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs have sealed a contract deal with a South American midfielder amid reports linking the player to other clubs.

The Soweto giants are already making transfer plans for next campaign, and the deal for the central midfielder was important for Nabi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News