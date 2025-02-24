Basadien, 2 Other PSL Stars Pirates, Sundowns Are Battling for Their Signatures

Two Premier Soccer League giants, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, will battle it out for three players they both have on their wishlist this summer

The Sea Robbers didn't sign any player in the January window, which means they will be going all out in the summer to add new players to their squad

Mamelodi Sundowns signed three players in the winter transfer window, but still have some PSL stars on their transfer list and are looking forward to the summer

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are going head to head in the Betway Premiership this season as the Buccaneers are looking for means to dethrone the Brazilians.

The two Premier Soccer League giants occupy the top two spots on the table and are working on adding more quality players to their squad as the competition continues next season.

Briefly News looks at the three players the two PSL giants are battling for their signatures in the next transfer window.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to battle for three Premier Soccer League star's signature in the summer. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Three players Pirates and Sundowns are interested in signing

1 Fawaaz Basadien

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The South African international is rated as one of the best fullbacks in the Premier Soccer League this season, and his performance has caught the attention of the three PSL top sides (Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns).

Orlando Pirates are looking at bringing in the Bafana Bafana left-back, but have other options lined up in case he ends up joining Sundowns.

2 Vuyo Letlapa

Letlapa is another PSL star linked with both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are looking at signing.

The young South African fullback is having an amazing season with Sekhukhune United, and his performance has caught the attention of both clubs.

The Bucs are said to be pushing further ahead of the Brazilians in bringing the 21-year-old to Soweto.

3 Jaedin Rhodes

Orlando Pirates are showing interest in signing Rhodes from Cape Town City ahead of the 2025-26 season, but the Soweto giants might have to beat off competition from Sundowns.

The Brazilians have been monitoring the 21-year-old's progress at City since last year. Masandawana might offload some of their fringe players this summer, and it could give them the avenue to the attacker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News