Sundowns Earn Narrow Win Over Kaizer Chiefs to Put More Pressure on Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns continue their impressive form in the Betway Premiership as they earned a narrow win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Lucas Ribeiro's first-half goal was enough for the Brazilians to seal all three points against the Glamour Boys.
It's Masandawana's third victory over Nasreddine Nabi's side this season in the same number of matches.
Sundowns make it three wins in a row against Amakhosi
More to follow.
