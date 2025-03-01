Pirates’ Betway Premiership Title Hopes Dented After Losing to Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates have failed to keep the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership as they stumbled to a 2-0 defeat against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium this weekend.
The Sea Robbers started the match knowing fully well that the Brazilians secured all three points against their city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, but they failed to reduce the point gap.
Goals from Pirates' former winger Gabadinho Mhango and an own goal from Thalente Mbatha condemned the Buccaneers to a 2-0 loss as Gallants secured all three points.
Pirates' title hopes dented by Marumo Gallants
More to Follow.
Source: Briefly News
