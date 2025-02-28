Mokoena warns Mofokeng about the dangers of peer pressure, social media, and external attention that come with fame

Former Orlando Pirates star Lebohang "Cheeseboy" Mokoena has cautioned rising talent Relebohile Mofokeng about the challenges that come with fame.

He pointed out that peer pressure, social media, and attention from admirers could become major distractions.

Source: Facebook

Mokoena noted that during his time, social media and inbox messages were not a factor, making it easier to focus.

He expressed concern over the number of messages Mofokeng likely receives, suggesting that such attention could be overwhelming.

Handling Loss of Form

Mokoena reminded Mofokeng that every player experiences performance slumps and emphasized that resilience and focus are key to overcoming them.

He stressed that ups and downs are inevitable in football and that the way a player handles difficult moments ultimately defines their career.

Staying Grounded

Mokoena praised Mofokeng for his humility, highlighting his commitment to his roots by training with the reserve team.

He expressed confidence that this grounded approach would benefit Mofokeng in the long run and help him maintain a strong work ethic.

A Move to Europe?

Mokoena suggested that Mofokeng should consider moving to Europe to advance his career.

He believed that testing himself at a higher level would help him grow as a player and take his career to new heights.

Mokoena acknowledged Mofokeng’s talent but stressed that discipline and mental strength would be crucial for long-term success.

He maintained that if Mofokeng remained focused, he had the potential to achieve greatness.

Support for Mofokeng: A Response to Critics

Fans on Facebook had their say, offering various perspectives on Mofokeng's current form and challenges.

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya

Those are challenges of the times, every generation has its own unique challenges. He is not the only one, by the way, in this generation who is facing those challenges. Yamal at Barcelona is only 17 years old and Mofokeng is now 20. Discipline and focus are the determinant factors. Stop putting unnecessary pressure on this boy, leave him alone to enjoy his game."

Caygee Ican McGiddy

The boy hasn't lost form. Just because teams are learning to pay attention to him more doesn't mean he is off form. Every time he gets the ball in a good area he is still a very dangerous player. He has a very good football mind, unique this boy is.

Katlego Michael

He is just burned out, Mofokeng has been carrying Pirates for the past 2 seasons its time the other players took over and help the team cross the finish line. The loss of Saleng means he has to do double what he was doing before to help the team.

Franz Slogo

Not scoring doesn't mean you are not contributing or your form is what what.... This former players and their journalists iyooooh they can kill your momentum.

Nomvethe Backs Mofokeng’s European Move

Briefly News previously reported that Siyabonga Nomvethe, the South African football legend, has expressed his confidence in Relebohile Mofokeng's potential to play at the highest levels of European football.

