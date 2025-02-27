Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Sekhukhune United 4-2, extending their lead over Orlando Pirates to 15 points

Head coach Miguel Cardoso slammed the team’s demanding schedule, calling it “insane”

Despite the win, Cardoso was disappointed with defensive errors, particularly conceding the second goal due to overconfidence.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a dominant 4-2 victory over Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership, further solidifying their position at the top of the table.

The win extended their lead over Orlando Pirates to 15 points, though Pirates still have four games in hand.

Cardoso Frustrated by Defensive Errors

Cardoso Frustrated by Defensive Errors

Cardoso expressed his frustration over conceding the second goal, calling it a "stupid" mistake.

Speaking to SuperSport TV, he explained that it was not part of his plan and felt it was unnecessary at that moment.

He attributed the error to overconfidence, which he said can sometimes lead to costly mistakes.

He admitted that planned substitutions could not be made in time and acknowledged that pushing the players too hard may have contributed to the lapse.

‘Insane’ Fixture Congestion Concerns Cardoso

Cardoso strongly criticized Sundowns’ demanding schedule, describing it as “absolutely insane.”

He pointed out that the team had played eight matches in February alone, averaging one game every three days.

He expressed concern that the schedule did not take players' well-being into account and insisted that it should be reconsidered.

Despite the challenges, he emphasized that the team would continue pushing forward.

Fixture Congestion: A Long-Standing Issue for Sundowns

Sundowns are no strangers to a packed schedule, with previous coaches like Rulani Mokwena also raising concerns about fixture congestion.

However, competing in multiple tournaments—such as the Betway Premiership, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Champions League—demands a busy calendar. With a squad of over 40 players, Sundowns have the depth to manage this workload, though Cardoso has previously expressed a desire to trim the squad.

Should Sundowns Be Complaining?

While Cardoso’s concerns are understandable, some argue that Sundowns knew what they were signing up for.

Cardoso did not hold back in criticizing Sundowns' relentless schedule. The team has played 8 matches in February alone, averaging a game every three days.

Social Media Reactions

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts on Sundowns’ fixture congestion and Cardoso’s complaints:

@Minister WP –

Why is Pirates having breaks but they are behind with games?"

@4mza –

Irvine Khoza is overloading Sundowns hoping they will crack."

@Nema Junior –

Our coach must remain focused in these difficult times. We are doing well under pressure. We must just mier 1 team at a time @Masandawana. Now, let's focus on Zebra FC.

@Actor Visit –

They have 67 players, why is he complaining? 😭😭😭

@Jack Ningi

Even Pirates, who have games in hand, are resting, and we are playing every three days. On Saturday, we will play zoo dwellers who had a whole week to rest.

Sundowns Dominate Sekhukhune to Extend Premiership Lead

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership table after a 4-2 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The win put the defending champions 15 points ahead of Orlando Pirates, who still have four outstanding games.

