PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have released talented young striker Keabetswe Ramotsei from their squad

The 22-year-old is not seen as part of the plans of coach Miguel Cardoso despite being given his senior debut under former tactician Rulani Mokwena last season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns’ pattern of buying overseas talent has made it difficult for young players to make their mark in the squad

Young striker Keabetswe Ramotsei has been forced to pursue his career away from Mamelodi Sundowns after he was released by the PSL champions.

Ramotsei has failed to impress new Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after making his senior debut last season under former tactician Rulani Mokwena, who has since moved to Morocco.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could offload several players as he looks to work with a trimmed squad. Image: Masandawana.

The 22-year-old striker could be the start of several players leaving Masandawana, as Cardoso looks to trim his squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Miguel Cardoso is trimming the Sundowns squad

Ramotsei's release was confirmed

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club are looking to offload several stars, which could include 2023’s R46 million signing Matias Esquivel.

The source said:

“As previously stated, the club is looking to trim the squad and that includes releasing players whose contracts are nearing an end or so are not seen as part of the club’s future. The club wishes him well for the future but in terms of numbers, certain exclusions have to be made. There will be more players leaving the club as contracts are nearing an end and decisions will be made.”

Sundowns will face Sekhukhune on Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Sundowns are in good form

While Cardoso looks to make changes to his squad, the Portuguese coach has led the defending PSL champions to a commanding 12-point lead atop the log.

Sundowns defeated TS Galaxy 4-1 to open their lead, which could climb to 15 when they face Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 26 February 2026.

The defending PSL champions are looking to make several changes to their squad ahead of next season while they have reportedly offered veteran star Themba Zwane a new contract.

Mamelodi Sundowns' senior squad is filled with quality local and overseas players. Image: Masandawana.

Fans feel for Masandawana youngsters

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns’ insistence on buying overseas makes it difficult for youngsters to gain promotion to the senior team.

Jongile Lefele says youngsters cannot thrive at Sundowns:

“How can these boys thrive when they are busy with South Americans? They will buy him for multi-millions if they need him in the future.”

Goldstone R Tsiboho said Ramotsei should go:

“Let him join other teams who need his services!”

Ngcebo Misuzwide made a prediction:

“Their academy team, SuperSport will take him.”

IG Maruma said it is hard to break into Sundowns’ senior squad:

“Chances of making it to the senior team are high when you are a defender. Most of Sundowns' attackers are abroad players; it's hard to compete coming from the MDC team.”

Ismail Progress CohenSk gave an example:

“No one ever came from Sundowns' development to become a superstar, ask young Mabena who's been demoted to DDC after a promising start in the top flight.”

