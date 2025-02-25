Mamelodi Sundowns coach provides updates on the injury returns of several key players including influential midfielder Themba Zwane

Zwane has been out of action for four months after picking up an Achilles tendon injury while playing for Bafana Bafana

Local football fans praised Zwane on social media, backing the player to make an immediate impact when he returns

Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane is nearing a return for Mamelodi Sundowns, but coach Miguel Cardoso will not rush the player’s recovery.

Zwane has been out of action for four months after picking up an injury for Bafana and has recently returned to training ahead of key matches for the PSL champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has kept an eye on Themba Zwane's recovery from injury. Image: Masandawana.

The midfielder is among several key players who have returned to training including Mothobi Mvala, Divine Lunga and Khuliso Mudau.

Miguel Cardoso could welcome back several star players

Cardoso speaks about player returns in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Cardoso provided an update on the players returning from injury, including Zwane who former Sundowns star Teko Modise praised.

Cardoso said:

“We expect Mothobi [Mvala], Divine [Lunga] and [Khuliso] Mudau to recover in different stages, but they will come before the FIFA World Club Cup. There is more than just recovering physically to play football, you also have to perform which is a lot more steps. We should understand that it’s not just if they can train with the team, but if he can play in a game. For Themba, he has been out for four months so that process will take a little bit longer.”

Fans celebrated Zwane and Mudau's return to training on Twitter (X):

Zwane is well-loved at Sundowns

Since 2011, Zwane has been an important player for Sundowns, scoring 53 goals in 263 appearances while winning 19 major titles at the club.

This season could be Zwane’s last as the 35-year-old nears the end of his contract and has been linked with a shock move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Zwane has also been a star for Bafana Bafana surpassing legendary midfielder Doctor Khumalo in the all-time scoring charts with 12 goals in 51 appearances.

Midfielder Themba Zwane has returned to training for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana.

Fans admire Zwane

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to praise Zwane while some said they would not be surprised if Cardoso recalled the player earlier than expected.

Mpho Bra Glen is happy:

“Welcome back Shika.”

Luthando Mtiyane asked a question:

“Does this mean he won't be available for CAF quarters?”

Bhengu Mzamo-trickster says Cardoso must take his time:

“Take your time coach; we need him at his best.”

Area Wilson said Cardoso is playing mind games:

“This one is master class, he said this about Adams and then boom; he is playing every game now. Zwane will be available against Chiefs; watch this space.”

Gosto Dennis Pelembe Rudra is a fan of Zwane:

“Zwane is a quality talented playmaker. He performs whenever he is on the pitch; just like Coetzee.”

Themba Zwane influences Mzansi on and off the field

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns Themba Zwane has shown to be a star both on and off the field through his community work.

The midfielder’s organisation, the Themba Zwane Foundation, has played key roles in helping aspiring footballers and feeding communities since 2020.

