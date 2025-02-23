Bafana Bafana and Sundowns Legend Explains Why Themba Zwane Is So Special

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise shared his thoughts on the incredible talent of Themba Zwane as he nears a return from injury.

Zwane has been out of action for both club and country since being injured while on international duty with Bafana Bafana. The South African international's Achilles injury has kept him out for close to six months.

The Sundowns star is close to returning from injury and could help the Brazilians in the latter part of the season.

Modise speaks on Themba Zwane's talent

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Modise explained Zwane's talent is rare and why he's untouchable.

“His natural talent is simply unmatched,” Modise told iDiski Times.

“Themba has an exceptional ability to read the game in ways that only he can. Despite his professional environment, he hasn’t lost that street-smart touch, blending both elements to remain highly effective for his team. That’s the mark of true class.

“Many players have talent, but not all have the same level of influence as Mshishi, whether it’s at Sundowns or with the national team.”

Modise named some of the players who could replace Themba but warned against seeing those players the same way as the veteran.

“The real question now is who will step up to carry on the legacy and ensure that the magic continues in Mshishi’s absence,” Modise added.

“We’ve seen players like [Aubrey] Modiba and [Teboho] Mokwena showing potential. I’ve watched [Siphelele] Mkhulise trying to step into that role, and Teboho has also been taking on that responsibility. Lucas Ribeiro is starting to excite us as well, and he could be one to take the mantle at Sundowns.

“However, it’s about consistency. And for me, no one has quite reached Mshishi’s level. We tend to compare everyone to him, which isn’t always fair because each player is different.

“We’re a bit selfish when it comes to Mshishi because of the joy he brings to us—we just want to keep seeing him play.”

