Pitso Mosimane has listed some of the things that have deprived South Africa from producing world class players like other countries

The former Mamelodi Sundowns addressed why Mzansi players are not competing at the top which has also affected the country's national team

The South African tactician compared Relebohile Mofokeng to a Real Madrid star while nailing his point

Former Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane explained why South Africa have failed to produce world class players like Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Junior, Neymar and a host of others.

The South African coach spoke extensively on the development of football in Mzansi and believes the country posses enough talents to be competing with other top players in the World.

The 60-year-old coach has worked with top sides in the Middle East while competing with Ronaldo and the rest, he has also coached Al Ahly and Sundowns at the World Club Cup competition where his teams faced top players from different parts of the world.

Pitso Mosimane laments South Africa's inability to produce World Class players despite having talented stars in the PSL. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Mosimane explains why SA are struggling to make top stars

In a recent interview on eNCA as per GOAL, Mosimane listed some of the things that are making South Africa struggle to produce World Class players despite having numerous talents in the Premier Soccer League.

"I’ve faced players like Sadio Mane, Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, and N'Golo Kante on the pitch, and it’s made me realize the real challenge we face in South Africa—why we don’t have players competing at that level," Mosimane said on eNCA, as reported by KickOff.

"Everyone talks about football development, but no one addresses how*to develop it. It’s about the right programs, positioning, and ball manipulation. These are the things that make players like Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo so special."

Pitso Mosimane compares Relebohile Mofokeng to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes in terms of physicality. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

The former Abha Club head coach compared Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng to Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes.

The Mzansi mentor believes the Bafana Bafana star and the Brazilian international are the same size, but the Real Madrid star is rated more than the Pirates winger due to how he's managed himself physically.

"We need to focus on the physical aspects too—speed is part of that. Nutrition, and player conditioning, it’s all crucial. It’s not about size—look at Rodrygo, he’s the same size as Mofokeng at Pirates. It’s a complete package," he added.

South African football has had the likes of Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe, Steven Pienaar and a host of others in the past, but the pool of talents in the local league is not dominating the world scene like before.

