Mosimane Compares Mofokeng to Real Madrid Star, Explains Why SA Fail to Produce Top Players
- Pitso Mosimane has listed some of the things that have deprived South Africa from producing world class players like other countries
- The former Mamelodi Sundowns addressed why Mzansi players are not competing at the top which has also affected the country's national team
- The South African tactician compared Relebohile Mofokeng to a Real Madrid star while nailing his point
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Former Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane explained why South Africa have failed to produce world class players like Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Junior, Neymar and a host of others.
The South African coach spoke extensively on the development of football in Mzansi and believes the country posses enough talents to be competing with other top players in the World.
The 60-year-old coach has worked with top sides in the Middle East while competing with Ronaldo and the rest, he has also coached Al Ahly and Sundowns at the World Club Cup competition where his teams faced top players from different parts of the world.
Mosimane explains why SA are struggling to make top stars
In a recent interview on eNCA as per GOAL, Mosimane listed some of the things that are making South Africa struggle to produce World Class players despite having numerous talents in the Premier Soccer League.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I’ve faced players like Sadio Mane, Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, and N'Golo Kante on the pitch, and it’s made me realize the real challenge we face in South Africa—why we don’t have players competing at that level," Mosimane said on eNCA, as reported by KickOff.
"Everyone talks about football development, but no one addresses how*to develop it. It’s about the right programs, positioning, and ball manipulation. These are the things that make players like Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo so special."
The former Abha Club head coach compared Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng to Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes.
The Mzansi mentor believes the Bafana Bafana star and the Brazilian international are the same size, but the Real Madrid star is rated more than the Pirates winger due to how he's managed himself physically.
"We need to focus on the physical aspects too—speed is part of that. Nutrition, and player conditioning, it’s all crucial. It’s not about size—look at Rodrygo, he’s the same size as Mofokeng at Pirates. It’s a complete package," he added.
South African football has had the likes of Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe, Steven Pienaar and a host of others in the past, but the pool of talents in the local league is not dominating the world scene like before.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.