Mosimane’s Wife Explains What Happened Between Ex Sundowns Coach and Esteghlal

Pitso Mosimane's wife and agent Moira Tlhagale has broken her silence concerning the issues between her husband and his former club Esteghlal

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager and his technical crew reportedly left the Iranian side due to unpaid wages

Netizens shared their thoughts on Tlhagale's comments about the issues between the former SuperSport United mentor and the Asian club on social media

Pitso Mosimane's wife, Moira Tlhagale, who doubled up as his agent has explained issues between the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach and Esteghlal during his time in the Iranian league.

The former Abha Club manager parted ways with the Iranian side last month after reports emanated that the Mzansi mentor and his technical team were not paid.

The 60-year-old was without a coaching job for months before taking up a managerial role at Esteghlal late last year.

Pitso Mosimane's wife Moira Tlhagale opens up on the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach's issues with Iranian side Esteghlal. Photo: Frennie Shivambu.

Tlhagale opens up on Pitso, Esteghlal issues

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Tlhagale claimed she could not comprehend how the non-payment of wages happened between her husband and the Iranian side.

"I honestly don’t know," Tlhagale shared with iDiski Times.

"You think everything is going fine, the coach is focused on the job, and then one day you wake up to a series of stories about unpaid wages. At some point, we all agreed that we couldn’t continue like this.

"And that’s how things unfolded. As for why it happened, if anyone has an answer, I’d really appreciate knowing why something like this would occur."

The South African tactician's agent also added that she's not giving up on getting all the money Esteghlal owe his husband and his technical crew.

"From a FIFA procedure perspective, there are specific steps we need to follow," the agent added.

"The rule is clear: once a contract is terminated, we must request the payment of all outstanding fees, or else we take the matter to FIFA. We are in the process of filing a claim with FIFA now."

Fans react to Pitso's comment on issues with Esteghlal

MokwadiMo said:

"They take Pitso for granted those ones."

BabonkeL reacted:

"Pitso has ruined his CV chasing money 💰, he should have gone to Kaizer chiefs. He was gonna earn around R800 000 and be set forever, no one takes him serious now."

khosakho implied:

"His arrogance is his biggest down fall."

Bhungane07 wrote:

"He must come back to Supersport United and redeem his career."

brezzada shared:

"I still think Pitso Mosimane should let go of all these foreign jobs and comeback to the Premier Soccer League. Kaizer Chiefs' job was there for him to take over last summer but he was obsessed about abroad."

