In a TikTok video, residents were outraged over an allegedly illegal School

The clip captured the moment that a group of people decided to stone a house that was suspected of having an illegal School

South African discussed the video that showed a small house with turned into a school, complete with facilities for students

In a video on TikTok, a property was swarmed by people who claimed that there was illegal activity happening. The video caught people's attention as the person recording hurled accusations about an unlawful school.

In a TikTok video, an RDP house was allegedly turned into a school. Image: @thebreifza

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on 25 April 2026 went viral as it showed a house used for different purposes. Online users flooded the comments to discuss the video of the allegedly makeshift school.

In a video shared on TikTok by @thebreifza, a woman told people that there was an RDP house that was turned into a school. The clip captures the moment people were removing discs and other learning materials from the house due to allegations that it was an illegal school not registered with the Department of Education. The lady in the video repeatedly asked whether the city of Cape Town was aware of this school operating. Watch the video below:

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South Africa discusses alleged illegal school

Many people thought that the video of an RDP turned into a school west concerning. Online users shared their thoughts after the woman pointed the finger at immigrants regarding the illegal school. Read the comments below:

Alleged RDP house misuse left South Africans outraged. Image: Magda Ehlers

Source: UGC

ANGEL_MAKHANYA🧚‍♀️🤍wondered:

"School, as in like primary school or high school? This would be better if it were a crèche."

Tallia🫧🌸 was puzzled:

"What’s the point of doing this honestly 🥺"

user8109536184361 wondered:

"Anyone ever experienced fly-by-night schools?...uthi wothi your qualifications are not credited or uthi uyolanda results abasekho . mna I know the pain 🥺"

Bev said:

"Must be for after-school homework, tutoring 🤷🏽‍♀️can’t be a school school 🤷🏽‍♀️"

mahlatse_walter remarked:

"I don't understand why, because they are helping the learners since u hav lot of admin."

Rea was not impressed by the accusation in the video:

"It's crazy how we have this energy towards our fellow brothers and people just trying to survive, yet do nothing to the people in power that cause all this."

Kenny was convinced the house was not a school:

"I think is extra classes and I don’t see any problem with that, no one can attend school inside the RDP house."

Bra K said:

'Your government is not building schools mos."

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Source: Briefly News