A petrol attendant who initially went viral after showing people his dream to own an Audi changed his life

The man gained the right viral attention as he received major wins because of his inspiring TikTok video

In a new update, the man showed that he has only continued to upgrade his life

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The man who was working at a Shell garage and dreaming about owning an Audi RS3 is well on his way to making his dream come true. An Audi centre in KZN offered him a job, and he promptly started the new chapter.

A former Shell garage attendant showed his new living space. Image: @abuti_boco

Source: TikTok

Many people were moved after seeing how far the petrol attendant has come after he manifested an Audi. Online users were touched by the man who shared his journey.

In a tiktok video by @abuti_boco, the petrol attendant showed people that he moved into place after relocating to KZN. Since starting a new job, the young man was settling down in an unfurnished apartment. A kind viewer helped the man get a bed after he posted videos of his sleeping set-up on the floor. Watch the video below:

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South Africa congratulates petrol attendant

Online users were inspired and keen to see the former petrol attendant prosper. TikTok viewers raved about the video of the lady. Read the comments below:

A man left Shell garage to work for Audi after going viral. Image: Maxx Sas

Source: UGC

Rachel6788 commented:

"God bless Sanele. May your pockets never run dry again 🙏🥰🤗"

Francis wrote:

"Just focus on life forward, brother. God is walking behind and next to you, you will share a beautiful testimony with us soon."

Amber Botha said:

"Love this for you! Excited to see the great things you are going to do with your life!"

Jane Potgieter cheered:

"I am so happy for you. enjoy it. Sleep well on your new bed 🔥"

JHBheadboards said:

"God makes His presence known in the most beautiful ways. Here's to more surprises for you and your family 🔥"

Lydia Khumalo ❤ said:

"Ahh mfana❤️❤️May his pockets never run dry. Sending loves❤️❤️🔥"

Chantel_Naskhosana added:

"🥺🥺😭😭 I'm so happy for you, I've been following your journey since last year when you were still job hunting❤️"

Prisca Lee said:

"We pour on each other, may you not forget your people when you finally make it....#UBUNTU.....May your cup never run dry Madlalose."

Audi helps petrol attendant get to dream car

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were moved by a petrol attendant who told people that he had his heart set on an Audi. The video of the man praying for the car that he wants in his future touched many, and he went viral.

In a new update shared on 12 April 2026, the Shell petrol attendant took to social media to show people that a car dealership went out of their way to get closer to his dream. The man shared footage of his memorable experience, which was posted, thanks to the generosity of Audi Centre in Rivonia.

Many South Africans were touched and wished the petrol attendant well on his mission to own an Audi. The man even started a TikTok series showing people that he is determined to make his dream come true.

Source: Briefly News