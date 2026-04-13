A man working as a petrol attendant at Shell once shared a TikTok video of his dream to buy a specific car

The hardworker left many South Africans touched after he opened up about his dream to own a lavish whip

Online users were moved by the update that the petrol attendant shared about his goal that touched a nation

South Africans were moved by a petrol attendant who told people that he had his heart set on an Audi. The video of the man praying for the car that he wants in his future touched many, and he went viral.

A Shell petrol attendant gets Audi RS3 experience after going viral. Image: @abuti_boco

Source: TikTok

In a new update shared on 12 April 2026, the Shell petrol attendant took to social media to show people that a car dealership went out of their way to get closer to his dream. The man shared footage of his memorable experience, which was posted, thanks to the generosity of Audi Centre in Rivonia.

In a video on TikTok by @abuti_boco, a Shell petrol attendant posted a video showing people that she was spoiled with a complimentary Audi RS3 experience. The hard worker thanked Audi Centre Rivonia after the team went out of their way to give him a ride around town in the whip. He shared his heartfelt thoughts for the Audi saleswoman who gave him a chance. The petrol attendant said after the experience, he would get a black Audi RS3. Watch the video below:

Petrol attendant's Audi dream moves SA

Many South Africans were touched and wished the petrol attendant well on his mission to own an Audi. The man even started a TikTok series showing people that he is determined to make his dream come true.

The Petrol attendant said he will get an Audi RS3 in black. Image: Sebastian Bautista / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mrs Z💍 gushed:

"@ACR More than a dealership❤️❤️❤️Thanks to the ladies from Audi for showing true ubuntu 🫡"

user28226011811545 wrote:

"Give him work there so he can fulfil his dream. He must work hard to achieve his dream, not going on TikTok only."

Kamohelo Thokoa said:

"Modimo keo wena bla waka, thanks for showing us dreams do come true."

govenderdenver6 gushed:

"That alone is 100% motivation to the guy👌; great job to the ladies from Audi."

Phumi M appreciated Aud Rivonia:

"Ohhhhhh wow👌 🥰😍 I'm so happy for him☺️Thanks, ladies and Audi Rivonia."

Mamello Dimo🌸 exclaimed:

"This car is definitely coming your way soon 😭"

Kgaogelo Matjomane🦋 gushed:

"Thank you Audi for being so incredible🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽most definitely visiting you this quarter🥺"

tsheedee2 added:

"This is Audi Centre Rivonia, where abuti @Kara works, they give the best service all the time."

Other Briefly News stories about petrol attendance

Source: Briefly News