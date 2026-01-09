A petrol attendant became a viral sensation because of an interaction he had with a luxury car driver

A woman was at a petrol station, and her supercar caught one of the refill station employees' attention

Many people were amused as the woman recorded the petrol attendant reacting to her amazing ride

A woman driving an admirable car showed people a petrol attendant falling in love with it. The woman was recording when one of the staff at the filling station asked her for a big favour.

The video of the supercar owner and the petrol attendant, posted on January 3, 2025, received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, raving about the petrol attendant who was overjoyed by a motorist in a fancy car.

In a video on TikTok, a woman, @natariboido, was driving a BMW and recorded some of the attention the luxury car attracts. A petrol attendant approached her and asked her to rev her so that he could hear the engine. She happily obliged, and the petrol attendant was delighted by the BMW's engine sound.

Petrol attendants tend to go viral for giving friendly service. From doing dance videos to cracking jokes, petrol attendants have earned a good reputation. South Africans often give exceptional service providers their flowers. Watch the video of the petrol attendant below:

South Africa discusses petrol attendant excited by BMW

People thought the petrol attendant who was in love with the BMW was wholesome. Depending on the model, year and customisations, BMWs are valued from R705 000 or more.

Online users were also happy that the luxury car driver @natariboido humoured the man who asked for the favour. Read people's comments below:

Hlubi appreciated the patient motorist:

"Thank you for making him happy 😃 that iconic 6 cylinder sound is everything."

Clyde jacobs applauded the two's heartwarming interaction:

"Spread kindness not hate🥰🥰🥰maa'm you are blessed 🙏"

@Only for Kate 👩‍🍼 was impressed by the woman's car:

"I’m a BMW enthusiast to the point where I even know the car by hearing the sound 😭 and I can say that this is a BMW Z4 😫"

Evan Greeff gushed over the whip:

"My dad had one of these they are actually quite fast, he also had the 3.0 I6 but he put a big turbo on it."

The Funniest Commentor joked about the petrol attendant's intentions:

"He's a clever guy, he knows how to make you buy more petrol 😂

Sailz wished the petrol attendant well:

"Have a great 2026 from that gentleman 🙏🏻manager told him to get u to buy more petrol😂😂😂"

