A high-energy petrol attendant entertained onlookers after performing a popular dance routine that is currently trending while on duty

The light-hearted clip was recently shared on Instagram on January 5, 2026, where it reached a massive audience of amused viewers

Social media users were entertained and praised the man for his confidence, with some joking about his impressive coordination

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A petrol attendant was filmed performing a popular bottom-shaking dance move while at his workplace. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

A local petrol attendant became an overnight sensation after a video of his workplace performance began circulating online. The post was shared on Instagram by the content creation account @dickzenlong and gathered many views and likes from users who were thoroughly entertained.

The man was filmed channelling a specific bottom-shaking dance move that was made popular by social media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee. He moved with incredible ease and grace while ensuring he got the specific rhythm of the Cyan Boujee challenge exactly right.

Confidence and workplace shenanigans during the new year

His confident display took place right at his workplace while he was dressed in his uniform. The clip captured a moment of pure joy as the attendant transformed his workspace into a dance floor. In Instagram user @dickzenlong's video, the petrol attendant appeared unfazed by his surroundings while focusing on acing the viral challenge. This display of personality showcased a fun side to the daily grind of service work.

Many viewers expressed surprise at the man's coordination and graceful movement during the short clip. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the dancing petrol attendant

The clip garnered 35K views and nearly 200 comments from social media users who had a field day and shared with jokes and laughter. Many viewers teased that they would never be able to get petrol again because the attendants had turned into professional dancers. Some referred to the performance as typical January shenanigans and admired how bold the man was in front of the camera. One user jokingly pointed out that the ladies in the comments seemed jealous because they could not shake their bottoms as effectively as the attendant did during his routine.

User @donnaclaire03 said:

"Cyan was found shaking 😂."

User @thandimahloane shared:

"Problem detected 😂."

User @dingisway0 asked

"Uthi sophinde siwuthole nje kodwa u petrol (are still going to get petrol) ⛽️?"

User @mawelakgothatso

"😂Yas! Aowa nkar am the only one left on earth who can't accept the challenge 😂."

User @vincenproff

"January, we see you. We see what you are doing 😂."

User @motherof2handsomeboys_leera

" @dickzenlong, you are busy shredding your ticket to heaven 🤞."

User @joey_r0drigue3

"The ladies in the comments are jealous they can't shake it like you, my dawg 😂🔥."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Breifly News articles about petrol attendants

A petrol attendant shared a heartwarming video of himself in a spontaneous dance-off with an adorable little girl at his workplace, a Shell garage, impressing many viewers.

A content creator working as a petrol attendant showed off his well-kept one-room flat, showcasing how he balances work, study, and creativity, and Mzansi showered him with praise.

A petrol attendant was left in tears after she was told to pay R3,900 left by a customer who drove off without paying, but social media users offered to help.

Source: Briefly News