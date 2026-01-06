“Cyan Was Found Shaking”: Petrol Attendant Kills the Cyan Boujee Challenge, SA Entertained
- A high-energy petrol attendant entertained onlookers after performing a popular dance routine that is currently trending while on duty
- The light-hearted clip was recently shared on Instagram on January 5, 2026, where it reached a massive audience of amused viewers
- Social media users were entertained and praised the man for his confidence, with some joking about his impressive coordination
A local petrol attendant became an overnight sensation after a video of his workplace performance began circulating online. The post was shared on Instagram by the content creation account @dickzenlong and gathered many views and likes from users who were thoroughly entertained.
The man was filmed channelling a specific bottom-shaking dance move that was made popular by social media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee. He moved with incredible ease and grace while ensuring he got the specific rhythm of the Cyan Boujee challenge exactly right.
Confidence and workplace shenanigans during the new year
His confident display took place right at his workplace while he was dressed in his uniform. The clip captured a moment of pure joy as the attendant transformed his workspace into a dance floor. In Instagram user @dickzenlong's video, the petrol attendant appeared unfazed by his surroundings while focusing on acing the viral challenge. This display of personality showcased a fun side to the daily grind of service work.
SA reacts to the dancing petrol attendant
The clip garnered 35K views and nearly 200 comments from social media users who had a field day and shared with jokes and laughter. Many viewers teased that they would never be able to get petrol again because the attendants had turned into professional dancers. Some referred to the performance as typical January shenanigans and admired how bold the man was in front of the camera. One user jokingly pointed out that the ladies in the comments seemed jealous because they could not shake their bottoms as effectively as the attendant did during his routine.
User @donnaclaire03 said:
"Cyan was found shaking 😂."
User @thandimahloane shared:
"Problem detected 😂."
User @dingisway0 asked
"Uthi sophinde siwuthole nje kodwa u petrol (are still going to get petrol) ⛽️?"
User @mawelakgothatso
"😂Yas! Aowa nkar am the only one left on earth who can't accept the challenge 😂."
User @vincenproff
"January, we see you. We see what you are doing 😂."
User @motherof2handsomeboys_leera
" @dickzenlong, you are busy shredding your ticket to heaven 🤞."
User @joey_r0drigue3
"The ladies in the comments are jealous they can't shake it like you, my dawg 😂🔥."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Source: Briefly News
