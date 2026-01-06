A familiar Woolworths bag took on a new life after being transformed into something completely creative

The piece stood out for blending humour, skill, and local context following the Cat Matlala money statement

By responding to a follower’s request, the creator highlighted how online communities can shape real-world art

An ordinary shopping bag inspired a creative spin that proves viral moments don’t just fade away, especially when they also involve political figures.

The picture on the left showed a man holding a Woolworths rug. Image: @ubunturugz

Source: TikTok

A creative video posted by @ubunturugz on 5 January 2026 at an unknown place has caught attention after the artist showcased a handmade rug inspired by the viral Woolworths shopping bag. The rug was created following a request from one of his followers, referencing the bag that became a pop culture talking point in 2025 after the widely discussed Cat Matlala and Bheki Cele money statement. Known for turning everyday branding into detailed rugs, the creator shared the process online, showing how a familiar symbol was transformed into functional art.

The Woolworths bag has become more than just packaging, turning into a symbol often referenced in online jokes and conversations. By repurposing it into a rug, the creator tapped into a shared cultural memory while also highlighting how viral moments can inspire new forms of creativity. His work reflects a growing trend in South Africa where artists use recognisable local symbols to build businesses that feel relevant and relatable.

From internet moment to creative business

The video resonated because it blended humour, skill, and cultural awareness. Viewers recognised the reference immediately and appreciated how the rug captured the essence of a moment many remembered. The creator’s practice of showcasing his work online and trading some rugs with stores added another layer of interest, showing how social media can bridge creativity and commerce.

Reactions to user @ubunturugz's video leaned towards admiration and support. Many viewers appreciated the originality and the way a simple request turned into a polished piece of work. The clip reinforced how South African creatives continue to find innovative ways to turn trends into opportunities.

The screenshot on the left captured a man explaining his next rug inspo. Image: @ubunturugz

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Shebz Wama wrote:

"Please, I will pay for my ZCC rug for me, please. 🙏"

BMW wrote:

"You should collaborate with Woolworths"

Blessing wrote:

"Can you please make a rug written Rethabile? I've been following u since May 2025. Please."

User16450267142 wrote:

"Where do you get your yarn, my brother?"

Drink juice wrote:

"Day 1 of asking u to please make me a custom rug. 🙏"

L🎀😆 wrote:

"Hi, please make a rug for Lesego, different shades of pink, please and thank you."

Slick Mokoena wrote:

"Take it to Woolies and let's see what they think about it."

Thandoshortty wrote:

"Please do EFF for me."

