A local content creator's comedic rant about popular retailer Woolworths' shopping bag quickly gained traction online

The light-hearted video sparked a wave of jokes, commentary and creative reactions from South Africans

The skit reignited conversation about the retailer’s instantly recognisable bags and how they draw public attention

A South African gent has sparked laughter across social media after sharing a humorous video complaining about a Woolworths shopping bag he jokingly claimed was unsuitable for carrying his stash of cash.

A man loses it over a stash of cash in a white Woolworths bag in a TikTok video. Image: @thembarobin

Source: TikTok

This follows allegations that the fraudulent businessman Vusi 'Cat' Matlala used Woolworths' reusable shopping bags to hide money for illegal activities.

The clip, posted on December 3, 2025, by TikTok user @thembarobin, and which has been circulating widely online, shows the man holding up a white Woolies paper bag while dramatically voicing his frustrations. With a straight face, he told his viewers he had "a bone to pick with Woolworths," before launching into a playful rant about how the bag is far too revealing for transporting money.

In the video, @thembarobin joked:

"What the hell is this? How am I supposed to transport my money in this now? It’s a giveaway! This bag leaves less imagination than some people’s December outfit."

He continued by saying:

"I’m surprised when I put 50 bucks in here, you don’t just call the Hawks yourself."

The gent then ended with a final punchline, asking what he’s expected to use instead:

"Now what must I use a Takealot box?"

@thembarobin's exaggerated frustration and comedic delivery quickly won over online audiences, who flooded the comments with their own jokes. Many praised his sense of humour, saying his skit was a perfect reflection of the light-hearted content Mzansi loves, while others joined in on the fun by suggesting alternative "secure" methods of carrying cash.

The video of the social media user @thembarobin also reignited conversations about Woolworths’ signature white bags, which some shoppers claim are instantly recognisable and draw unnecessary attention. The clip gained massive traction, gathering many views, likes, and comments.

A man in South Africa created content for a TikTok video. Image: @thembarobin

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Woolworths' new shopping bag

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the new shopping bag from Woolworths, saying:

Lenny Deep said:

"The CAT is out of the bag🤣."

AbutiDT added:

"The way you guys are carrying on, Woolworths will end up going back to plastic bags 😭."

Tpliscious stated:

"It's all about transparency 😅."

Impression Scentz commented:

"Now it gets dirty, and after spending all that money, I must use the surf that I paid for to wash it hai 😩."

Vishal Lutchman expressed:

"This guy should be an ambassador for Woolacombe."

Watch the video below:

