South Africans reacted with humour after discovering the new shopping bag from Woolworths

This change presumably comes after Woolworths' grocery bag was referred to as the 'money bag' by crime boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala

Many South Africans speculated that the new design was an attempt by Woolworths to distance itself from associations with criminality

As the new Woolworths bag began circulating on social media, it became evident that people were amused by the change. Unlike the well-known black bag, the new design features a white colour, prompting South Africans online to attribute this modification to its mention during the Adhoc Committee testimony.

Vusimuzi Cat Matlala brought up the now-infamous Woolworths bag during his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee.This crime boss testified about his method of transporting cash when he paid money to former police minister Bheki Cele. He stated,

"Always operate with a Woollies bag. That is the money bag."

Matlala was testifying about his relationship with Cele when he claimed that Cele continually demanded money from him. One of these demands was for R1 million to purchase a house in Trafalgar, a seaside resort village in the Ugu District Municipality, for Cele's secret son. Following this request, Matlala stated that he handed over the money in black Woolworths bags, making two payments of R300,000 and R200,000.

"Matlala was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee regarding his alleged role in corruption and interference within the South African Police Service. The committee had to move the hearings to the Kgosi Mapuru II Correctional Centre, where Matlala is being held on charges of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

South Africans joke on social media over the new Woolies bag

@Hosh_Don said:

"We are still going to use it until it is transparent. It is a national asset"

@SagewaseSouthAh joked:

"They moved from crime to white collar crime"

@kokieDiale commented:

"Mara e cute yona, it screams 'I really dont wanna be associated to abo mgulugudu'"

@DtalksZA7 remarked:

"I must cherish my black bags, don't think they gonna produce them anymore"

@WordCatalyst said:

"Still a Woolies bag. All he said was the money was in a Woolies bag (black, white, grey, etc)"

Vusimuzi Matlala's style has been front stage during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee

Earlier reports, Briefly News reported that South African women were swooning over Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's style. During a recent appearance before the Ad Hoc committee, Matlala donned outfits from prestigious international fashion houses. One day, he was seen in a full ensemble from Burberry and Fendi, and on another day, he sported pieces from both brands, known for their luxury appeal. A TikTok user noted that the Fendi shirt alone costs around R17,000, while the shoes exceed R14,000.

However, many were left disappointed and offended by the women's admiration for Matlala's style, particularly in light of the recent anti-GBV campaign. This campaign encouraged South African women to turn their social media profiles purple in solidarity with the cause. One user lamented that this admiration seemed out of place given the serious nature of the campaign.

