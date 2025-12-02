The latest disturbing update in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has sparked a response from a radio personality

On Tuesday, 2 December, there were reports of two men who were escorted out of the courtroom due to allegations of conspiracy to commit murder

Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction sparked a heated debate online, with many people slowly losing faith that the late goalie will get justice

South Africans were livid following the latest in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, shocking news of the removal of three men from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial proceedings circulated on social media. SABC reporter Chriselda Zozi Lewis reported that they were questioned over allegations that they were conspiring to commit murder.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) later confirmed that they opened a case of conspiracy to commit murder, relating to the three men.

"Police have confirmed that they have registered a case of conspiracy to commit murder. They say they are aware of a group of individuals who attend the #SenzoMeyiwa murder trial with the 'purpose of looking for an opportunity to eliminate key role players in the trial'. This allegedly relates to the earlier escorting of three men out of the court for questioning and profiling. "

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts, Mzansi chimes in

Reacting to Lewis' post, Dhlomo said, "SMH! This case!" and added a clap emoji. The Kaya 959 radio presenter previously reacted to the judge's racist remarks and made a scathing remark.

@Thims_twinkie remarked:

"It's really not what it looks like. It's a way to intimidate the current witness who just dismantled the state's case."

@kevon_shabangu said:

"I'm sure my Grandkids will be in High School by the time this case is concluded."

@MalebogoPee alleged:

"The problem in this case really is these. Baloyi accepted fabricated evidence from Gininda, and the Judge is defending that evidence. Defence came with a joker and called witnesses to the statements deposed by the state to fabricate charges. Caught pants down, delay tactics activated."

@HermainExcel replied:

"I was about to be shocked, and then I remembered a person was shot at the Randburg court last year, if I'm not mistaken."

@Pole1803 advised:

"You guys be safe there in court. Criminals once shot a witness outside the court. They won't hesitate to shoot inside the court. Innocent people might get caught. Be careful. Anything is possible in SA."

@za_lady1 expressed:

"You gotta feel for the Meyiwa family. Meanwhile the NPA is just nonchalant about the circus in this case."

@S_Khumalo513 was confused:

"It really doesn't make sense, eliminate which key role players? Gwabeni said he came with them, so who were they plotting to eliminate if their friend was the one on the witness box? make it make sense."

Sizwe speaks on Gareth Cliff

