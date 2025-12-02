Singer Zee Nxumalo created a viral moment during a recent performance by inviting a fan on stage to perform a verse from her hit song with Shebeshxt

The enthusiastic supporter captivated both the live audience and social media users, who cheered loudly for the energetic performance

The on-stage tribute emerged just weeks after the Limpopo rapper was jailed and remains behind bars as his legal case continues

A fan performed Shebeshxt’s song with Zee Nxumalo. Images: zeenxumalo_/ Instagram, Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap/ Facebook

Despite Shebeshxt’s current legal woes, his music is still loved nationwide, as evidenced by a supporter stepping in and performing the rapper's verse during Zee Nxumalo's performance.

It was a moment no one saw coming, captured in a video by TikTok user smesh_mahlangu0, who, like his followers, was amazed by the viral moment.

Zee brought the unknown fan on stage to perform Shebeshxt's verse from their hit song, Rato Laka, released on 1 August 2025, and the supporter did not disappoint and seized the opportunity to honour the jailed rapper.

The moment occurred at the 013 SummerBlaze in Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, 29 November, as Shebeshxt remained behind bars over his ongoing attempted murder case.

Zee Nxumalo invited a fan to perform Shebeshxt’s verse from 'Rato Laka' with her. Images: zeenxumalo_/ Instagram, Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap/ Facebook

He is facing nine charges, including attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and assault, for allegedly shooting an unknown motorist in Polokwane in August.

The viral video ignited a firestorm of reactions from the online community, both from people admiring the fans' performance, as well as others who lamented Shebeshxt's career.

Watch the fan's performance below.

Mzansi reacts to man performing Shebeshxt's verse

Online users were impressed by the fan's enthusiasm throughout the performance. Read some of their comments below.

hlubi_kabelo said:

"When opportunity meets you ready."

indlemnyama95 was impressed:

"This is beautiful!"

UbuntuTruth cheered:

"He nailed this performance."

Karabo_Rasseala joked:

"Shebe must just relax. This guy will perform at his gigs."

Online users weighed in on an unknown fan performing Shebeshxt's song. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Meanwhile, some continue to criticise Shebeshxt's violent and erratic behaviour that led to his imprisonment despite many people having stepped in to help him.

Mothematiks said:

"I don’t think Shebeshxt is aware of what he destroyed. That guy is the hottest artist in the country in terms of loyal fan base, and he threw all that away because he couldn’t denounce his thug ways."

mphog33 wrote:

"So disappointed in Shebe for putting his career on the line."

mongoanengVilla posted:

"Yoh, Shebe lost a lot of moola like this."

BlazingLEGOs added:

"This is painful, hey. He couldn’t handle the fame."

Shebeshxt's staff salaries get Mzansi talking

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to how much the rapper allegedly pays his staff.

Social media users were outraged and criticised Shebeshxt for allegedly mistreating his employees by paying them low wages despite his monthly earnings.

This comes after the Ambulance rapper was sent to prison over an ongoing attempted murder case, where he revealed that, despite his controversial history, he had many people, family and otherwise, depending on him for financial support.

