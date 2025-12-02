A viral video of actor Mduduzi Mabaso dancing surfaced online, immediately sending South African women into a tailspin over his famously good looks

The former Rhythm City star's moves inspired countless humorous reactions and direct declarations of admiration from women on social media

The renewed public obsession comes shortly after fans praised the actor and his wife for their stable and closely-knit marriage

A video of Mduduzi Mabaso had ladies swooning over him. Images: actorspaces, mdukhekhe

Mduduzi Mabaso has once again proven he is one of South Africa’s most admired actors. A recent viral video of him dancing sending women into a hilarious, lovestruck frenzy over his devilish good looks.

The former Rhythm City actor, famous for his role as nightclub owner Suffocate Ndlovu in the now-defunct soapie, was captured in a viral video dancing while Al Xapo, Benzoo, and EeQue's hit song Snokonoko played in the background.

He wore a tuxedo and sunglasses at a wedding ceremony in early November 2025, where he was part of the bridal party along with a group of men in similar looks.

The video has been used as a reaction clip and meme, accompanying many hilarious online posts. This is not the first time social media women have fallen for Suffocate; unfortunately for them, he's taken.

The 50-year-old actor, who also stars in Marked, is married to Fatima Metsileng, a creative in her own right. Briefly News reported that the couple wed in 2009 and, as of 2025, have been dubbed as "couple goals" by many of their supporters.

However, even this was not enough to stop Mzansi women from innocently admiring Mabaso in the comment section.

Mzansi women react to Mduduzi Mabaso's video

The ladies went ga-ga over the House of Zwide actor and admired his good looks. Read some of their comments below.

utshireletso said:

"I love that video of Suffocate dancing!"

Vanessa_KN2 wrote:

"Thought I was the only one. What a handsome man."

belindalelethu_ spoke:

"I wish there were a longer version."

yukosoreal_ joked:

"I love that he’s so legendary from Rhythm City that we don’t even know his actual name."

A video of actor Mduduzi Mabaso dancing had the ladies going wild. Image: mdukhekhe

LeeTeena17 declared;

"He's so hot!"

atlegang___ added:

"One of my favourite videos."

IconikOnly trolled Mduduzi Mabaso:

"Lol, I watched this video, neh, which made me go look for more videos of this wedding. He can not dance to save his life. He is so stiff."

Ultimately, the frenzy surrounding the actor's video serves as confirmation of Mabaso's appeal among South Africans, more so the ladies, born from his character on Rhythm City. This demonstrates that his appeal extends far beyond his iconic role as Suffocate Ndlovu.

