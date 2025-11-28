South African legendary actress Tina Jaxa recently marked another year around the sun

Controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula announced Jaxa's birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tina's special day

Halala! The South African legendary actress just clocked in yet another year around the sun, and fans are stunned at how young she looks.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly announced on social media that the star who recently bagged a lead role in a historical series had just turned 55.

Many netizens, however, were stunned by how old the actress really is. Many fans quickly flooded the comment section with their reactions to her age.

See the post below:

SA wish Tina a happy birthday

Take a look at some of the internet users' messages below:

@Nhlanhla_Legend said:

"I wonder if she still loves ama Ben 10."

@Asa_Sigoxo wrote:

"I love her down."

@kingkane1974 commented:

"She is still cute as ever."

@Melo_Malebo mentioned:

"She’s so baddass, slays every role on TV."

@Sakhile58354191 replied:

"Been watching retro Isidingo...she was promiscuous much, and she literally got paid for it."

A look at other celebs who celebrated their birthdays

Tina Jaxa isn't the only November baby in the entertainment industry, as many other public figures have celebrated their special days in style, and Briefly News has reported on these celebrations below:

Who is Tina Jaxa?

Albertina "Tina" Jaxa is a South African actress. Tina Jaxa had a role in BET Redemption as Evelyn Zikode, who wants to continue his father's legacy. She's also known as Dora in a NETFLIX original 2024 movie, Disaster Holiday.

Jaxa began her acting career in 1993, when she featured in Generations. She went on to join the cast of soap opera Isidingo for three years, and later returned to the show in 2004.

