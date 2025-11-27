South African reality TV star Lethabo LeJoy recently celebrated a huge career milestone

The TV personality excitedly announced that she has marked 19 years as a broadcaster

Many netizens flooded the comment section, celebrating the star's work anniversary

Popular South African media personality Lethabo LeJoy recently celebrated a career milestone with her fans and followers on social media.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member, who bought a 3-storey mansion in December 2024, excitedly announced on her Instagram page that she marked her 19th work anniversary as a radio presenter.

The reality TV star shared photos of herself behind the mic at her current radio station and paired it with a heartfelt message in celebration of her achievement in the entertainment industry.

She wrote:

"19 unforgettable years on the air — and next year, we celebrate our 20th anniversary! A milestone woven with love, laughter, stories, and the beautiful voices of our listeners. What kind of celebration should we create for our 20th anniversary?? Let’s dream of something filled with joy, connection, and gratitude for everyone who has walked this journey with us."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Lethabo on her milestone

Shortly after she posted about her career milestone on social media, many of her followers couldn't help but flood the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

ncazelonca said:

"My favourite presenter. Product's radio voice, halala girl and congrats to you."

samm_yk22 wrote:

"Mara le Joy is pretty 🔥I think pretty is an understatement coz wow # Pedi girlies world 🌍 honey."

tebza_victor commented:

"Such a huge fan🤞♥️I remember back in the days mošate o tšwela pele to ..watsebo le boithabišo."

gucci_bronjie responded:

"I love how you speak your language even though I don't understand a word😂it's so fascinating 😍love you long time ke sana."

Lethabo LeJoy opens Aesthetic Clinic in Midrand

While LeJoy celebrated her 19th work anniversary on social media, in July 2025, she opened an aesthetic clinic in Midrand. The award-winning reality TV star, who is about to get that bag, shared her latest business venture with her followers on Instagram.

Lethabo Mathatho is on the rebound after losing her movable assets due to the financial woes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ultimate Girls Trip SA star gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her newly launched aesthetic clinic. She also shared a motivational and faith-based message of how her new aesthetic clinic became a reality.

Lethabo Mathabo dragged for selling wellness tea post-surgery

This isn't Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathabo's first foray into the wellness and beauty industry. Briefly News reported that Lethabo Mathabo was roasted for selling a wellness tea, LeJoy Tea. Established in 2023, LeJoy Tea comes in three types: an immune booster, a relaxation tea, and a mommy detox.

Controversial ossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shamed LeJoy for selling the tea after getting cosmetic surgery, suggesting that the star was attempting to deceive her followers about how she got her snatched body.

