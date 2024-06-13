Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho was dragged after Mzansi discovered she was selling wellness tea

Netizens brought up the star's cosmetic surgery, saying she was suggesting the tea was to thank for her snatched waist

Briefly News spoke to LeJoy Tea to provide clarity about the products they sell as well as their benefits

Mzansi was divided after Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho's wellness tea was scrutinised. Images: lethabolejoy

LeJoy Mathatho is catching smoke for selling "flat tummy tea" and allegedly selling dreams to her supporters despite having gone under the knife.

LeJoy Mathatho dragged over wellness tea

Our fave, Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho, is catching smoke after netizens discovered one of her business ventures, a wellness beverage.

On his Twitter (X) page, gossipmonger, Musa Khawula shamed LeJoy for selling the tea after getting cosmetic surgery, suggesting that the star was attempting to deceive her followers on how she got her snatched body:

"Lethabo Lejoy gets a BBL and a liposuction, then comes back to sell flat tummy tea."

Established in 2023, LeJoy Tea is a wellness tea that comes in three types: an immune booster, a relaxation tea, and a mommy detox.

Speaking to Briefly News, LeJoy Tea provided clarity on its benefits and the products it offers in the growing functional beverage market:

Immune Booster - if you're having a long day and need an energy boost, this tea is for you. It also assists with memory functionality and helps you stay alert. It is made out of Ginseng and helps with chronic illness. Relaxation tea - made from ganoderma, this tea will help if you struggle with insomnia. It also assists with anxiety, reduces stress, and is an antioxidant. Mommy Detox tea - if you struggle with constipation, this team helps with removing toxins from your body and maintaining a healthy metabolism.

Mzansi weighs in on LeJoy's tea

Supporters defended the Ultimate Girls Trip SA star and dragged Musa Khawula for his comments:

FifiRefLucsM said:

"How is a relaxation tea a flat tummy tea? Musa, you're such a liar, shame."

grootsuster was appalled:

"I’m yet to see a group of black people that can’t stomach other black people’s success like South Africans. Watching someone trying to put food on the table pains you guys."

CandiceDXi asked:

"But she did BBL a long time ago; how is that news?"

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out the growing number of influencers who sell "flat tummy teas" after getting surgery:

MissSizakeleM said:

"Faith Nketsi, Nozipho Zulu (Zee health), all of them, it's not just her."

Mcloopz_ wrote:

"They all do that; why is Lejoy the only one catching strays?"

shenseastan posted:

"And people still buy it to look like her."

