Social media star Cyan Boujee recently showed off her man in a new trending video she posted on Instagram

The DJ caused a stir online when the video was shared on X (Twitter) by the gossip page @MDNnewss

The couple was seen having the time of their lives in the pool, but some people could not stop talking about her BBL

Cyan Boujee is known for causing a stir online, and this time was no different. The social media star has found a new romance and has shared parts of her love life with her followers.

Cyan Boujee out and about with her man

On Instagram, Cyan Boujee shared a post about enjoying some quality time with her man. The couple went on a spa date and took some downtime at the pool.

The DJ caused a stir online when she shared a few photos of her and inserted a video of her man in the pool. The highlight of the post was Cyan's being behind.

Did Cyan get a BBL?

The star shared some content about her in Istanbul, Turkey. The star had previously undergone Brazilian bottom lift (BBL) surgery. Her recent visit to Turkey saw her getting gastric sleeve surgery.

She mentioned that her goal was to weigh 60 kg. In a TikTok video, Cyan mentioned that she aims to be as transparent with her followers as possible. She shared her difficulties with losing weight the natural way, so she resorted to surgery.

"My goal is 60kg. I know it's crazy, or at least 65kg, but that is my goal. I don't want to be around 80kg, I don't want to be around 90kg. I have tried to lose weight by doing every kind of thing. It didn't work. I keep gaining."

Mzansi raves about Cyan

The video was later shared on X (Twitter) and the gossip page @MDNnewss. This is what Mzansi had to say.

@ras_rabzilla said:

"Her bottom is propelling them in the water. Cheeks are steadily paddling like Michael Thelps."

@MsCaliper said:

"Looks like the man is fighting for his dear life."

@ronaldanele claimed:

"The BBL expires faster if she stays too long in water with chemicals."

@mnm_meya asked:

"Cyan and the man who pays her to be his girlfriend you mean?"

Cyan Boujee does make up despite being late for court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee prepared for her court appearance in a funny TikTok video.

Cyan shared mid-makeup-application, that she was three hours late for her appearance. Mzansi is convinced that Cyan lives in her world and is as delulu as they come.

