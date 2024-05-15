Cyan Boujee gave netizens a good old chuckle when she prepared for her court appearance

The controversial YouTuber sent followers over the edge when she revealed, mid-makeup-application, that she was three hours late

Mzansi is convinced that Cyan lives in her own world, and is as delulu as they come

Cyan Boujee's court "Get Ready With Me" video had netizens in stitches. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee was late for court, and instead of rushing, our girl used her time to film a "Get Ready With Me" video. The disgraced DJ had netizens in stitches when she revealed how late she was for her appearance.

Cyan Boujee gets ready for court appearance

Our girl, Cyan Boujee, recently gave followers a peep into her life when she revealed that she was booked to appear in court.

But this wasn't for her the assault allegations, as she spoke about receiving threats from people hoping to extort money from her.

Getting ready for her appearance, the YouTuber filmed a video prepping for court while doing a quick makeup routine.

Did we mention that she was three hours late? Yup, Cyan filmed a "Get Ready With Me" and a story time, and ate her look despite time not being on her side. Twitter (X) user 6uhle shared Cyan's video:

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's video

Oh, you've got to love Cyan! Netizens can't get enough of the YouTuber and her carefree persona:

zee_honey was stunned:

"She will drop the most traumatic news about her life while applying blush so casually."

QhawekaziO said:

"I love her so much; she's so unbothered!"

ThabileM_ wrote:

"Love how casual she is about the threats."

mabeomphile66 showed love to Cyan:

"Oh, they could never make me hate my girl!"

elle_ally was surprised:

"The justice system must work around her schedule? Haike, I have to stan."

navyplush admitted:

"I was more nervous than she was about being super late for court."

Cyan Boujee shows off her dance moves

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber's dance moves at a gig.

Mzansi admitted that Cyan was improving, also admiring the DJ's commitment to her career.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News