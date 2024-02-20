Cyan Boujee addressed the backlash over her twerking at a school

The YouTuber defended herself by saying it was a party, despite it being at a school

Mzansi wasn't buying Cyan's explanation and continued to drag her

Cyan Boujee addressed the outrage over her video twerking at a school. Images: cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee responded to the outrage over the video of her raunchy dancing at a school. The controversial DJ said she was called to motivate kids during a function that turned into a twerking showcase, and Mzansi was not happy with it one bit.

Cyan Boujee addresses backlash from twerking at a school

One person who cannot stay away from drama and scrutiny is Cyan Boujee. Coming from her assault scandal with her former manager, Cyan is back on the tabloids to defend herself for twerking for minors.

The YouTuber was dragged after she was captured at a school dancing and twerking for school kids at a function, and she told Podcast and Chill that it was a party where she and other artists were booked.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a snippet from the interview where Cyan also spoke about the motivational talk she gave the kids:

"It was a school bash, and they expect artists to come; we had a lineup; it wasn't just me. They had Soweto's Fines and everyone else, but unfortunately, because I'm the bigger brand, I had to."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's interview

Netizens weren't feeling Cyan's story and continued to troll her over the interview:

Dingswayo_N said:

"She can't justify that nonsense."

thisisstarboy_ asked:

"Her line of work is now classified as being a brand?"

Kh_Horns wasn't impressed:

"'The bigger brand' twerked for minors."

akerebali2 wrote:

"If the kids are looking up to this lady, then we must just forget about the next generation."

Lungahni_ wasn't pleased:

"This is bad."

