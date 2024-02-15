Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee trended on social media recently following a video of her at an unknown school

The viral video of the star motivating school kids was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many parents were unimpressed as they questioned the school's decision to have kids motivated by Cyan Boujee

Social media influencer Cyan Boujee motivated young school kids recently. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Controversial Cyan Boujee found her trending once again on social media after a clip of herself went viral on Twitter (X). This was after the star's explicit clip circulated online.

Cyan Boujee motivates schoolkids

The 22-year-old DJ and social media influencer recently made headlines as a video of her motivating school kids at an unknown school went viral. The clip was shared by news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

"Cyan Boujee motivating kids..."

Watch the video below:

SA parents unimpressed by Cyan's video

Shortly after the clip circulated on social media, many South African parents weren't impressed with Cyan motivating young kids and others questioned the school's principal. See some of the comments below:

@Ori_RSA questioned:

"Motivating them about what? BBL?"

@Mtho2ko wrote:

"Yoooh the Principal, SGB and District Director must be fired."

@mpendullo said:

"I blame the organisers of this event, what is she teaching our kids? To be prostitutes!"

@Simply_Mosdef suggested:

"Whoever invited her must be fired."

@ItsDaRealJay wrote:

"Department of Education needs to step in."

@RKhunene commented:

"What would she teach my child, this one?"

@pontsho_mp mentioned:

"Now kids are gonna Google her and follow her steps while ya'll say everyone is responsible on who their children must pick as a role model."

@bchinyakata asked:

"Dressed like that?"

@mr_makalima replied:

"Do we lack idols that much?"

@Sandiso__N mentioned:

"This is so wrong for who ever allowed her to stand in front on those kids... she's been trending with all the bad things. What positive will these kids take from her?"

Cyan Boujee dragged over new car

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality buying herself a Range Rover.

Mzansi dragged Cyan to hell and back, where some netizens claimed she lied about the purchase while others insisted that the dealership scammed her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News