A school graduation party was ruined by a drunken parent's disruptive and embarrassing behaviour

The unpleasant scene was caught on camera and posted on social media for the whole world to see

Netizens expressed concern for the drunk woman's child, with many saying the incident must have been traumatising

A drunk woman caused a commotion at a school graduation party. Image: @p.e4ce

The celebratory atmosphere of a school graduation party took a sharp turn when a drunk woman started acting out.

Mother causes a scene at child's school

The video uploaded TikTok by @p.e4ce_ is circulating on the platform. It shows the disruptive, intoxicated parent engaging in a heated argument.

She was forced to leave the event because of her antics, but it seems the internet will not let her forget her shameful behaviour.

Chaotic graduation event trends

The footage spread like wildfire on the video-sharing app, gathering thousands of views and heated comments from Mzansi people.

SA shows empathy for the child

The clip angered many netizens who were concerned about the woman's child. They raised concerns about the potential long-term effects of the distressing situation.

@MageretTommy mentioned:

"What she did was not right. I feel sorry for the child."

@Mbalieyyy posted:

"I feel so sorry for the child, they’ll never heal I swear. "

@user4944386302374bb wrote:

"And sometimes when they are drunk, they decide to come to the child school not realising the embarrassment the child will face."

@user588377881910214 posted:

"Very sad man."

@user5444914055487 commented:

"And why was this recorded guys? Yes, she was wrong to attend the graduation drunk."

@Micheal_Jay asked:

"What caused the issue? "

@NokubongaAmahle noted:

"Yoh, as for a child."

@Logan added:

"She's too excited. "

