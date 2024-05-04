A content creator shared a study which highlighted the cheapest and priciest supermarkets in South Africa

The competition was stiff between Woolworths, Shoprite, Pick 'n Pay and other major supermarkets

Online users discuss the results, and some thought their real-life experience indicated different prices

A creator on Facebook shared a video ranking South African supermarkets from most expensive to cheapest. The study included Woolworths Spar, Pick 'n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and more.

A man made a video to try and shed light on which is South Africa's cheapest supermarket. Image: Bloomberg / Amos Gumulira

Many South Africans are curious to know where to get the best grocery deals. Netizens share their opinions of the result.

SA man shares cheapest and expensive supermarkets

A creator on Facebook, Cool Story Bru, claimed there were studies that detail that the cheapest grocery store in South Africa is Boxer at R399, Food Lover's Market at R39, Makro at R385, and KitKat Cash and Carry at R341. The most expensive were Woolworths with R439 for basics, Spar cost R435, PnP R426, Checkers R421, and Shoprite at R417 for basics. According to Business Tech's latest grocery basket showdown on 25 April 2024, the cheapest was Makro at R354.64.

South Africa discussWoolworths and more

Many people counted that their experience indicates different prices. Some argued that Pick 'n Pay can be quite expensive, while others asserted that Woolworths is not as expensive.

Lerato Madisa said:

"I always find Pick 'n Pay to be very expensive."

Keketso Thobejane wrote:

"That KK supermarket shouldn’t be part of this list. It’s not even Nation wide!"

Debra Sharon Scheepers added:

"Woolworths is definitely not the most expensive. Only if you buy the branded items that you can't get at another store. On the whole, their food is always fresh. Their cold food section gets new stock every day. They also have free range options that you can't always get at the other stores like PNP and Checkers etc."

Andale Mxasa wondered:

"Are you enemy of Shopprite?"

