A tourist recently shared her shopping experience at Woolworths, and it stunned Mzansi that all the items she purchased only cost R600. Images: @condimentclaire

Source: TikTok

A tourist shared her experience of shopping at Woolies.

@condimentclaire went to Woolies and bought a few stuff for herself. Amongst the things she bought were Rusks and melon reserve. But what caught her attention the most and one of the things that she came to South Africa for is Mrs. Balls Chutney.

She compared Woolies to Marks and Spencer, a major British multinational retailer. Her comparison is based on the fact that most of the things she saw and bought at Woolies are things she would also find at Marks and Spencer.

How much did the tourist spend at Woolies?

South Africans know Woolworths to have high prices. When TikTok user @condimentclaire shared a video of her recent purchases from the store, many expected the items to be expensive.

However, to their surprise, the cost of her purchases was less than R600. She mentioned in the video that the total cost was 32 dollars (about R594.36 in local currency).

"Everything I bought was $32 US equivalent - they’re my souvenirs ."

TikTokkers share their thoughts on the tourist's Woolies experience

The video got over 38k likes. TikTokkers shared their thoughts about @condimentclaire's Woolies shopping haul.

@EriKaOS said:

"It's blowing my mind that in the UK woollies was Woolworths but this is legit an M&S down to the packaging!"

@anya_marais advised:

"If you want proper biltong or droë wors go to a local butcher, Woolies doesn’t have nice Biltong or DroëWors at all, too bland."

@Alexandra Marques commented:

"As a South African, I'm loving and living for the content! ."

@Chanel Naude-Leyland wrote:

"Just know that if you are heading back to then you cannot take dried meat in your bag x eat as much as you can before you leave ."

@NoRules87 shared:

"Biltong powder on bread. Toast the bread and then butter the bread and then powder. Must try bread with cheese spread biltong and the yellow pack lays."

@Siobhan Connolly commented:

"For the Biltong powder, take 2 mini cheddars or kips, smush some butter and marmite between them, and roll in the Biltong dust ."

@bykristylin said:

"Wait I think South Africa has all of my favorite foods …beef jerky, hot sauce, herbal tea."

Source: Briefly News