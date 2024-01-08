A post on X, formerly Twitter, had South Africans thinking that Woolworths will be going cashless

The retail giant clarified that only WCafe shops will be going cashless and not the entire chain

South Africans nevertheless commented on what this meant for customers and workers

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Woolworths refuted claims that the supermarkets are going cashless, and SA debated it. Images: Oscar Wong and ER Productions Limited

Source: Getty Images

Woolworths has rubbished claims that it is going cashless. This came after a picture of the store announcing that some stores would be cashless went viral. South Africans commented on the announcement and how this would affect the country and those employed by Woolworths.

Woolworths stores not going cashless

According to The South African, an X user posted a picture which alleged that Woolworths was going cashless. The post also has a note from Woolies saying it has joined global responsible businesses prioritising customer safety. Netizens believed the announcement meant that all Woolies stores would stop accepting cash.

The retailer giant clarified that only selected WCafes will be going cashless. However, Woolworths shoppers buying food, clothes and homeware will still be able to pay with either cash or card. It further made it clear that WCafe's are not part of the supermarkets but are coffee shops.

Mzansi discusses the news

South Africans on Facebook shared their views.

Mashudu Joseoh Radzilani said:

"It's a great move to remove cash from society. It decreases the chances of robberies because nobody would need to move cash into banks." Tshegofatseo Tshegofatseo remarked:

“I don’t blame them. Store robberies are still happening across the country.”

Thami Nkosi feared for the workers.

“So this means retrenchment to the cashiers.”

Anathi Anathi felt apocalyptic.

“Slowly but surely, the book of Revelations’ predictions are coming to life, and we’re seeing all this with our naked eyes.”

Wayne Immelman joked:

“Many people will then just go Woolworthsless.”

Mervin Van Rooyen asked:

“I bought a grilled chicken today. Since yesterday, the price has gone up R10. Just like that. Inflation is about 6 or 7%. How do they justify it?”

Source: Briefly News