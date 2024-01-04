Multichoice will not be airing the African Cup of Nations this year

The media company released a statement and announced that it would be shown on free-to-air channels

South Africans were displeased and questioned why they still had DSTV subscriptions

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

South Africans learned that they will not watch the AFCON tournament on DStv. Image: Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images and Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Multichoice will not be broadcasting the African Cup of Nations 2023 tournament. The company released a statement to that effect, and the announcement irritated many South Africans.

Multichoice will not air AFCON

According to @iDiskiTimes on X, formerly Twitter, Multichoice's statement reveals that it will not broadcast the tournament because it has not secured the AFCON tournament rights. Multichoice also announced that the tournament will be broadcast on free-to-air channels. The statement also reveals that Multichoice is committed to airing the Premier League, La Liga, and other European leagues. View the statement here.

Mzansi is tired of DSTV

South Africans were upset and questioned why they were still ping their DStv subscription.

Nick said:

“Le re tlwaela hampe. Just so you can broadcast European football unbothered.”

IG: @SishSihlel remarked:

“Okay, cool, at least I won’t be paying for both DStv and Rain at the same time this month."

Nkulu added:

“South Africa is becoming a bush country under our trusted Thuma Mina leadership.”

Mushavhi (black jew) wrote:

“Time for SABC Sport to shine, but they will disappoint us as always.”

MptoT asked:

“Why is it always the case with Supersport Football regarding soccer but no issues regarding rugby and cricket? Is it because multichoice doesn’t care for our sport? But goes out of their way when it comes to their sport?”

BENZO was angry.

“This is madness. We were fed the useless European qualifiers year in and year out, but we can’t even watch our own.”

Jason Cjhauke demanded to know:

“What is the point of having DS if they can’t show us AFCON? They did not even show us the FIFA Club World Cup.”

Bafana Bafana's alternative AFRCON kit left many unimpressed

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africans were not impressed when Bafana Bafana unveiled its alternative kit for the African Cup of Nations 2024.

The kit went viral on X, formerly Twitter, and received mixed reactions from the public. Some fans loved it, and others criticised it for being too plain and not representing the country.

Source: Briefly News