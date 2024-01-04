More than 50 people were struck by lightning in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal

Out of those injured, two were farmworkers and were allegedly killed by the lightning

Netizens gave their condolences and remarked that it was a horrific incident

SA was saddened by the deaths of two farmworkers by lightning. Images: Michael Sanders/500px and Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Two farmworkers from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal were struck and killed by lightning. A total of 50 people, excluding the two killed, were injured by the lightning on Wednesday.

Lightning strikes 52 people in Bergville, KZN

TimesLIVE said lightning struck the Bergville area, which experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains. Many of those who were struck were treated on-site and had to be rushed to the hospital. Two of them, however, unfortunately, did not make it and lost their lives.

The MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, revealed that the disaster teams are working to support the affected families. They and the survivors will also be given counselling to help them handle the psychological effects of the horrific incident.

Netizens were mournful

South Africans on Facebook mourned the deaths of the victims and considered it an unfortunate incident.

Jefret Kagu Mahembe said:

“Eish, that’s bad news. Condolences to the family, and may they rest in peace.”

Mabutho Petrol Mpana wrote:

“So painful. May their souls rest in peace, and condolences to the families.”

Freddy Ramotlou added:

“This is painful.”

JR Elias Fans Mphotholozi had questions.

“The farmer must be questioned. Did they work in the rain, or did they not notice the rain? Why did the workers die on the farm while it rained with thunderstorms?”

Willie Steyn answered:

“Self-inflicted incurable stupidity!”

Thandeka Lethu Mdumbe remarked:

“This takes me back somewhere sad and painful.”

Source: Briefly News