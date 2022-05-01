Businesswoman and reality television star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has pledged support to the victims of the KZN floods

The flamboyant businesswoman announced that she is going to build 20 houses to assist some of the families who were displaced by the floods

She said she felt compelled to lend a helping hand in the relief efforts that have been put in place to assist the victims

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reality television star Shauwn Mkhize, also known as MaMkhize, has vowed to assist some of the families displaced by the KZN floods.

MaMkhize has pledged to lend a helping hand to some of the families affected by the KZN Floods. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Shauwn Mkhize announced that she plans to build 20 four-roomed houses as a way of helping the victims.

According to City Press, the flamboyant businesswoman said she felt compelled to assist not only because she comes from KZN but because she is a mother and a family person. She said:

"I am a mother and a family person. More importantly, I am from KwaZulu-Natal and these are my people. I can’t just fold my arms and do nothing about this situation.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The publication also reported that MaMkhize said she is working hand in hand with the responsible authorities on the project. She said the eThekwini Municipality will avail the land while the department of correctional services will provide the labour.

She also added that she is not the one who will select the beneficiaries, but she will leave it to the responsible authorities. She said:

“I don’t know who will benefit because it is not my call. I have asked the municipality to identify about 20 families from the affected communities."

Ayanda Borotho shades fellow celebs posting about the KZN Floods: “Stop posting the people affected”

Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Borotho has slammed those sharing pictures of the people affected by the KZN floods. The Isibaya actress said it is not okay to share snaps of people going through a difficult phase.

She encouraged those who want to share pictures to post pictures of the damages that the floods have caused and images of their donations instead of posting pictures of grieving women on mattresses.

Taking to her Instagram page, Borotho said the disaster in KZN is not content for celebrities. She urged them to leave their cameras at home when they go to assist in whatever way they can.

Source: Briefly News