Actress Ayanda Borotho has come out guns blazing at fellow celebrities who are using the devastating KZN floods for PR

The star posted a lengthy post on her Instagram page denouncing those who are sharing pictures of the people affected by the floods

However, the actress encouraged people to post pictures of their donations and the destruction caused by the floods to motivate others to donate

Ayanda Borotho has slammed those sharing pictures of the people affected by the KZN floods. The Isibaya actress said it is not okay to share snaps of people going through a difficult phase.

She encouraged those who want to share pictures to post pictures of the damages that the floods have caused and images of their donations instead of posting pictures of grieving women on mattresses.

Taking to her Instagram page, Borotho said the disaster in KZN is not content for celebrities. She urged them to leave their cameras at home when they go to assist in whatever way they can. She said:

"Can we please stop posting the people affected. Post the destruction, not the people. This is not about you. It's not about us. It's about those affected.

Post what you are doing, your groceries and blankets. These we post to encourage people to give and raise funds but going as far as posing for pictures, posting imisamo where clothes of their children and family members are laid in memorial, or women on grieving mattresses, where is the dignity in that?

Lots of people are doing their bit without cameras. This is not PR. These are real people. Stop playing with real lives on these fake social media streets. Even content must have context. Learn to respect people regardless of their class."

Borotho's followers agreed with her post. Many blamed social media for the lack of ubuntu.

@theblackwendy said:

"I wish I could ‘like’ this a million times."

@slindyck noted:

"Hheyi ngoba social media has turned us into inconsiderate beings."

@teekaymthembu added:

"Even not posting will help at this rate and let’s just help without being seen."

Trevor Noah asks for donations for Ukrainian refugees, comedian slammed for ignoring KZN flood victims

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah has been criticised by some Mzansi people after he asked for donations for the people of Ukraine who are victims of the ongoing war in their country.

Thousands of families have been left homeless and many lost their loved ones after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal some South Africans believe the world-renowned Mzansi comedian should be assisting them instead of Ukrainians.

During a recent episode of his The Daily Show, Trevor Noah encouraged world citizens to open their wallets for the Ukrainian refugees and this did not go down well with some local people.

