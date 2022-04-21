Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne has called upon her social media followers to lift up those in the entertainment industry in prayers

Gigi believes that local celebrities are going through the most behind closed doors, and South Africans should pray for them

The rapper's sentiments come after the death of many celebs such as Riky Rick, DJ Dimplez and Kuli Roberts in a short space of time

Gigi Lamayne has taken to social media to ask South Africans to pray for their faves. The rapper believes that there is a dark cloud hovering over the industry.

The Mashonisa rapper sentiments come after the death of many local celebrities in a short space of time.

Gigi Lamayne has shared that there is a dark cloud over the entertainment industry and has called on peeps to pray for celebs. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, celebs such as rapper Riky Rick, DJ Dimplez, veteran actress Kuli Roberts, former Generations actor Patrick Shai, internationally acclaimed fashion designer Quiteria Kekana and many others died in a short space of time.

Taking to Twitter, Gigi Lamayne said celebrities are battling a lot behind closed doors, and their fans and followers should pray for them. She wrote:

"There is an evil spirit lurking around the streets of entertainment. Please pray for your faves. They’re going through the most."

Her fans weighed in on the matter, claiming that most of these celebrities are too busy chasing the bag and the flamboyant lifestyle, they forget to also pray for themselves.

@Zwile_Shandu said:

"Money is the root of all evil ... May our favs visit the house of the Lord and less clubbing... The lifestyle that is not sustainable 1 needs a break from it at times... we shall pray though."

@R_BrokenMan added:

"You don't go to church. You are always chasing money. Your money will never be enough. Once a month, at least go to church. We will pray for you, don't worry."

