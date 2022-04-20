South African celebrities and Lira's fans took to social media to shower the star with support and prayers following the news that she suffered a stroke

Celebs such as Hulisani Ravele, Refilwe Modiselle, Desmond Dube and Donald all posted heartwarming messages for Lira on the timeline

Lira reportedly suffered a stroke that has affected her ability to speak while performing in Germany

Local celebrities have taken to social media to pray for singer Lira who suffered a stroke while performing in Germany. According to a statement released by the singer's family, she is back in South Africa and is recuperating, surrounded by her loved ones.

SA celebrities have taken to social media to shower singer Lira with love and prayers after the news that she suffered from a stroke. Image: @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Lira has been trending on South African Twitter as both her fans and industry colleagues shower her with love and prayers.

According to OK Mzansi, stars including Thembisa Mdoda, Hulisani Ravele and Bonang Matheba all reacted to the news. Mdoda wrote:

"You are loved, @Miss_LIRA❤️. You’re in our prayers, my angel❤️."

@HulisaniRavele wrote:

"Lifting Lira and her family up in prayer. Happy she’s home and surrounded by her loved ones. Let there be light."

Refilwe Modiselle noted:

"What's going on? 2 gems I've read of having a stroke ☹️, Sesi Lira & Actress Mom Joyce Skefu. Lifting them in prayer ️✨. Lifting everyone up generally going through something challenging."

