South Africa has been shattered lately as reports of TV personality and kwaito star, Bonginkosi Dlamini, aka Zola 7's bad situation surfaced on the internet

Mzansi, along with South African celebrities, put together a plan to help the legendary artist get back on his feet

The Kwaito star shared a video in which he thanked Mzansi for the love and support and told them that he is planning to go to rehab

Zola 7, the South African kwaito star, has been popping up in news publications in the past months as reports of him struggling with epilepsy have surfaced. Videos of the legendary rapper looking tired and worn out surfaced on the internet and Mzansi was heartbroken to see that his life was going badly.

South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, aka MaMkhize, offered help to the artist. Mzansi fans joined her by digging deep in their pockets to make donations to assist the legendary kwaito star. Many believed that the artist needed more than financial assistance as the signs he showed in the video were of someone who is apparently struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

According to ZAlebs, Zola 7's family doesn't think he should go to rehab. However, the kwaito star wants to go to rehab for himself, according to his wife.

The South African reported that Zola has been working with Gauteng MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Raheloko on a campaign that is meant to motivate the youth; however, his family has changed their minds about the artist's involvement in the campaign.

Zola took to Twitter to thank Mzansi for all their help and the love they've shown him in a video and Mzansi flooded his comment section, with @NI_Mazibuko saying:

"LEGEND. You are needed and loved my brother."

@JabulaneVundla said:

"Be strong, don't forget where you come from"

@Saved_2_inspire said:

"You know I have mad love for you grootman, keep on keeping on."

@PhilaMadlingozi said:

"All love bhuda."

@zakes_ngidi

"We love you Zola"

@CeeyCindy added:

"We love you more, you will always be our legend and our hero, stay blessed."

Zola 7 shares plans to get back to work and assist those battling unemployment in a new video

Briefly News previously reported that Zola 7 shared plans to get back to work and assist those struggling to find employment. In a video, the TV personality shared that those who want to assist him should be careful as there are scammers claiming to help him and anyone who would like to assist should be in contact with his manager.

The Lwandle hitmaker also revealed that he is working on projects that his fans should look out for. He said that he knows that there is a problem with finding employment in the country and her will make a plan for his fans.

He also let his fans know that he is connected with the right people who can assist Mzansi youth find employment.

