South African fitness guru and TV personality Sbahle Mpisane got into a tragic car accident four years ago in Durban, KZN

She has been recovering since the accident happened and on the Kwa MaMkhize reality show, Sbhale was seen walking with a walker and an air boot on and taking physiotherapy sessions

Sbahle took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she will be launching a YouTube series where she will open up about the car accident, and her mother MaMkhize and Mzansi praise her for her strength

Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane took to Instagram on Tuesday this week to let her fans know that she is working on a YouTube series where she will be opening up about her tragic car accident that occurred in 2018. The accident happened in Margeret Mncandi Avenue, Durban, KZN.

MaMkhize said she is proud of Sbahle for opening up about her 2018 car accident. Image: @kwa_mamKhize

Source: Instagram

Soccer star Itumeleng Khune's ex-girlfriend shared a video snippet of her YouTube series where she's seen having a sit-down conversation with Entertainment YouTuber, Owami Netshivhazwaulu. Sbahle captioned the video with touching words and said she is happy to share the project with her fans and that she is ready to open up about the car accident.

"I am so happy to finally share this project with you, for the first time I finally open up about my car accident #UnmaskingMyself. It has been a long journey since 09/08/2018 having double thoughts on if I should open up or not. Thank you @boldly_owamie for reaching out and giving me that last push."

Her mother, Shauwn Mkhize, known to many as MaMkhize, reposted her video on own Instagram grid and captioned the video:

"I am super proud of my daughter @sbahle_mpisane finally unmasking herself as part of her healing process"

South African celebrities and followers of Sbahle flooded her comment section to show her love and support for her brave decision to open up about her accident with her mother adding red heart emojis and @kwa_mammkhize saying:

"That’s my baby girl right there."

@caroline.chileshe.75 said:

"Eish this is great for you, could not begin to imagine but I admire your strength and how hard you have to push to your recovery. It’s just powerful, you’re blessed

leadokuhle said:

"It can't be easy but it needs to be told"

@mabizelaiii said:

"Sometimes you should share certain experiences that changed your life because someone might be going through the same thing"

nkosphendulile_ added:

Wow I can't wait surviving an accident it's a blessing but the healing process after its frightening still in the process myself

