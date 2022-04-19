Nandi Madida is mourning the passing of her friend and climate change advocate Ndoni Mcunu whose passing was announced on Monday

The singer shared that the founder of Black Women in Science shared her throwback snaps of the two of them last month and cannot believe she's now gone

Mzansi celebs and social media users took to the actress' timeline to comfort her and send condolences to friends and family of the scientist

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nandi Madida took to social media to mourn the passing of her friend, Ndoni Mcunu. The singer said she was heartbroken at the news of the renowned scientist.

Nandi Madida's friend Ndoni Mcunu has passed away. Image: @ndonimcunu, @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Ndoni was a proud advocate of climate change in the continent of Africa. The news of her passing was announced on Monday, 18 April.

The actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat. She expressed that she still can't believe the founder of Black Women in Science is no more.

Zakes Bantwini's wife shared that Ndoni Mcunu sent her hilarious throwback photos of the two of them last month, reports TshisaLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Would’ve never imagined that a month later you’d be gone. Going to miss you so much @ndonimcunu can’t believe you’re gone my friend," part of her post reads.

Social media users and Mzansi celebs took to Nandi's comment section to comfort her after she penned her touching post.

linda_mtoba wrote:

"I’m so sorry for your loss."

salaminamosese commented:

"So sorry for your loss Nandi."

tshepivundla said:

"Condolences to you love, sending you lots of love."

robbycollins_ wrote:

"I’m sorry for your loss my sister."

megairey commented:

"Heartbroken for you, her family and those who knew her. Praying love, peace and strength over you all."

vuyelwavuyitshaka said:

"I am so sorry. Condolences."

the_foodychef added:

"May her soul Rest In Peace."

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky Rick took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News