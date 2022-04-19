Popular Mzansi dancer Bontle Modiselle took to social media to express her gratitude after teaching Kelly Rowland new dance moves

The US singer was in the country a few days ago and Bontle got to meet and host the Destiny's Child member at her dance studio in Johannesburg

The local choreographer took to her timeline to post a clip of herself with the superstar when she was teaching her new Amapiano dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Choreographer Bontle Modiselle has shared her gratitude after teaching Kelly Rowland how to dance when she visited Mzansi recently. The stunning Mzansi dancer took to social media to share a clip of the US singer praising her for teaching her new dance moves.

Bontle Modiselle is ecstatic after teaching Kelly Rowland new dance moves. Image: @bontle.modiselle, @kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly's wife took to Instagram to post the clip of the two of them together in her dance studio in Johannesburg. Bontle shared that she could not believe that she hosted one of the superstars she looked up to during her childhood.

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé became role models to a lot of girls across the world when their group Destiny's Child was still creating music together. The girls fell in love with their singing and dance moves.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bontle also revealed that she was one of those girls who looked up to the likes of Kelly when she was growing up, repors TshisaLIVE. Peeps took to Bontle's comment section to congratulate her for teaching one of her idols Amapiano dance moves.

mmatema_ commented:

"What a time to be alive."

d.keletso said:

"The smile you gave right there be the ones you give when you be talking to Priddy."

yodancegirl_tbk wrote:

"Well deserved."

lordkez commented:

"Wow, two beautiful queens."

ovayovava said:

"Proud of you Queen. Keep on soaring, mama."

itsonnibabe wrote:

"It’s your smile for me and how you constantly look at her. Priceless."

nyaradzaii added:

"Wow, Kelly Rowland in your studio."

Kelly Rowland shows major love to Bontle Modiselle

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Rowland was wowed by the hospitality she received in Mzansi. The Coffee singer was in the country for a short visit, and she enjoyed her stay.

Rowland announced on social media that she was in the country. Since the announcement, the US singer has taken her millions of fans through her memorable trip to South Africa.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rowland also gushed over dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle's dance moves. Modiselle's moves wowed the star, and she urged everyone who visits Mzansi to stop by Bontle's newly opened dance studio.

Source: Briefly News