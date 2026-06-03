Brandon Mthobeni shared reflections on love just over a month after his estranged wife, Thato Immaculate, announced their divorce

Gash1 shared a Facebook video where he said love works best when both partners consistently show effort through actions

Viewers noticed something in the video that sparked debate about his marriage status

Gash1 shared relationship advice after his divorce from Thato Immaculate. Image: _officialgash1

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Brandon Mthombeni, popularly known as Gash1, has shared lessons about love. This comes just over a month after his estranged wife, Thato Immaculate, caught fans off guard when she announced their split.

While Gash1 did not officially confirm that he and Thato Immaculate were divorcing, his behaviour on social media confirmed the end of his three-year marriage. On Monday, 1 June 2026, the former Big Brother Mzansi star ignored the noise surrounding his divorce and shared what she has learned about love and relationships.

Gash1 shares relationship advice amid Thato Immaculate split

In a video posted on his official Facebook account, Mthombeni shared that love requires focus and consistency. He explained that love works best when both people actively show it through action.

"You know what I've learnt about love? Focus. If I focus on loving you and you focus on loving me, then nobody has to worry about whether the next person loves the other person, ‘cause you know I love you, ‘cause I’m constantly showing you that I love you, and I know you love me, ‘cause you are always showing me you love me," he said.

He went on to stress that love is not only expressed through words, but also through everyday acts of service that often go unnoticed. Gash1 pointed out that small gestures can carry deep meaning in a relationship.

“Another thing that I realised and came to notice is that love is not always the words, ‘I love you.’ Love is also acts of service. I wake up every morning to make you breakfast. I love you. I wake up in the morning to take you to work. I love you. I take time out of my busy schedule to cut your hair, you know, that’s love. It means a lot to the next person as much as it may seem small and like it's nothing, it’s a very big thing,” Gash1 added.

He further encouraged followers to stop focusing only on verbal expressions of love and instead reflect on whether they are actively showing care to their partners each day.

“So tomorrow, don't just worry about eish, I didn't say I love you, did you show your person that you love them today?”

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Gash1's relationship advice

In the comments, some noticed that Gash1 was still wearing his wedding ring, which sparked questions about his marriage to Thato Immaculate. Some alleged that the video was old and that he had reuploaded it.

Here are some of the comments:

Lesego Gwai asked:

“Is this recent? He's still wearing his wedding band. I’ve been wondering if he's okay. Good to see him.”

Jessica Mathumbu agreed:

“And you don't need to say it every day 🤣”

Mamakalo Galuza Ntili remarked:

“Tell us it's not true that you divorced Thato. We love you together.”

Fans reacted to Gash1's relationship advice amid Thato Immaculate divorce. Image: Brandon Gash1 Mthombeni

Source: Facebook

Thato Immaculate finally reveals son’s face

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thato Immaculate showed her son's face publicly after sharing a video on her Facebook page.

In the commercial, the former Metro FM presenter jokingly shared that one trait her son with estranged husband, Gash1, inherited from her.

Source: Briefly News