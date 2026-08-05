Makhi Thee Shwapa Queen went live on 5 August 2026 crying, leaving followers confused about the reason

Social media users shared different theories after allegations involving a woman and teenage boy surfaced

Briefly News could not independently verify claims circulating online at publication time

Pictures of Makhi in a light mood. Images: Makhi Shwappa Promise

Source: Facebook

Content creator Makhi Thee Shwapa Queen left followers puzzled on 5 August 2026 after appearing emotional during a TikTok video live session. The Mpumalanga influencer’s tears sparked widespread discussion after allegations involving a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy surfaced online.

According to a Facebook post shared by Pretoria resident Fulufhelo Rita Maremeni, Makhi alleged that an adult woman had been involved with a teenage boy. She did not reveal the identities involved, and it remained unclear who the boy was. Briefly News could not independently verify the claims at publication time.

Makhi’s emotional appearance fuels speculation

The live session quickly attracted attention across social media platforms. Many followers attempted to understand why the popular creator appeared distressed. Others began sharing theories about the identities mentioned during the discussion.

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Some social media users speculated that the teenager could be connected to Makhi personally. Others suggested the woman involved might be someone known to her. None of those claims were supported by evidence when this article was published.

Makhi, whose real name is Promise, rose to prominence through social media content creation. The Nelspruit-born creator built a large audience through comedy, lifestyle content and personal stories shared online. She has previously spoken about transforming her life through content creation after starting her online journey in 2020.

See the post by Fulufhelo Rita Maremeni below:

The influencer has become one of South Africa’s better-known digital personalities. Her success helped her grow millions of followers and establish herself as a recognised online brand. Recent reports also showed her emotional response after losing a major social media account earlier this year.

For now, questions remain unanswered as followers wait for further clarification. Until more information becomes available, the claims and theories circulating online remain unverified. The initially live clip has since been deleted from her Facebook account.

Watch the follow up live Makhi here.

Source: Briefly News