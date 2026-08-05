A video clip of Helen Zille engaging an ANC volunteer in a street debate went viral on Facebook on 5 August 2026

The ANC volunteer opened up to Helen about what she was tired of and said she would consider voting for the DA

Viewers were divided, with some calling it a genuine conversion and others dismissing it as a campaigning stunt

Helen Zille speaks to ANC volunteer. Image: @Zille Candid Cam

Source: Facebook

A street conversation between two political campaigners from opposing parties left South Africans talking on Tuesday, 5 August 2026. Helen Zille stopped to speak with an ANC volunteer. The video was shared by the page Zille Candid Cam and quickly spread across Facebook.

In the clip, Zille pressed the volunteer on why corruption persists in ANC-governed areas while areas under DA governance appeared to fare better. The woman did not push back hard. Instead, she expressed a weariness that clearly resonated with many viewers. The volunteer said:

"Yes Zille, I will give you a chance. But bring changes. We are tired guys. We are tired of many political parties. I don't see even one person who is doing the right thing."

Zille then pointed out a flash of blue visible beneath the woman's ANC sweater, suggesting the DA colour was already close to her heart. The woman laughed it off but confirmed she would give the DA a chance at the ballot box.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The two ended the exchange warmly, with a hug, and before parting ways, Zille asked for permission to post the clip online. The woman agreed without hesitation. The caption read:

"Remember that you are alone at the ballot box on 4 November. You can vote for the DA even if you are volunteering for another party."

Know what to do before you vote

Eligible voters must bring a valid green ID, smart ID or temporary ID to vote. After officials verify registration, voters receive ballot papers, mark their choices in secret and place them in the ballot box. Assistance is available for blind and disabled voters, and spoiled ballots can be replaced. Voters must follow IEC rules inside polling stations while officials and election observers oversee a free and fair voting process.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans on the page were not short of opinions:

Sabelo Mthimkhulu wasn't convinced:

"This is a campaigning strategy 🤣"

Eunice Abrahams said:

"Tell 'em, Helen. 👏"

Tami Jackson commented:

"Even ANC volunteers know that the only party that can fix Joburg is the DA 👏"

Phumzile Gcaza replied:

"Rented by DA to wear ANC regalia, the blue T-shirt underneath the sweater says a lot"

Mfundo Windvoel noted:

"Zuma once said Helen ingathi usebenzisa umuthi (it's like she uses a potion), you can fight with her all you want but when she's in front of you she will melt your heart 🤣🤣"

Micks Richard joked:

"Are there any awards in campaigning? Helen Zille deserves an Oscar award ✌️🤣"

Tumelo Ramongalo cheered:

"Keep converting them Gogo!!!! 💙💙💙🥹🥹🥹🥹🤣🤣🤣🤣"

More Briefly News stories on elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined schoolgirls in the viral "Clock It" TikTok dance during a school visit, with his playful attempt winning praise from many young South Africans while sparking mixed reactions online.

A viral TikTok showed DA members braaiing for ANC campaign workers at a shared election event, leaving South Africans amused as many joked that political rivals become friends around a fire.

The IEC reminded South Africans that 2 August 2026 was the final day to register or update their details in person for the upcoming local government elections, with thousands of voting stations open nationwide to help eligible citizens prepare to vote.

Source: Briefly News