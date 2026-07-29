"Our President": Ramaphosa Chats With Young Cape Town Advocate During Mandela Day 5km Walk
- President Cyril Ramaphosa participated in the annual Mandela Day 5km Walk and Run at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 19 July 2026
- Along the route, Ramaphosa struck up a conversation with a young junior advocate from Cape Town, asking about her career and experience
- The warm exchange, shared by the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, moved South Africans online
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President Cyril Ramaphosa turned heads at the Mandela Day 5km Walk and Run on Sunday, 19 July 2026. He was at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, taking part in the annual event held under the theme "It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity."
While making his way through the route, Ramaphosa paused to speak with a young woman who introduced herself as a junior advocate based in Cape Town. She told him she completed her pupillage in 2022 and was now in her fourth year of practice.
A President who knows the work
Ramaphosa asked if she enjoyed being in law. She laughed and admitted it was tough. He agreed, noting it involved a great deal of reading. When she mentioned spending long hours in chambers, he nodded knowingly. Then he spoke plainly about what life as a junior advocate really looks like: seniors expecting juniors to do the heavy research before handing them just a thread to pull.
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She laughed in agreement and shared a piece of wisdom her grandmother had passed on to her: "No sailor was made on calm seas."
The young woman then asked if she could take a photo with the President. He agreed, and the two shared a brief, happy moment while still moving along the route. Her excitement was visible.
The clip was shared by @athigeleba, the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, and quickly gained traction online.
Mzansi reacts to the Presidential exchange
South Africans in the comments section of the TikTok page were charmed by the interaction:
@sileweena wrote:
"Do people know Ramaphosa has a degree in law 🔥"
@arivhoni said:
"Our president knows everything."
@BARANCHIKOVA added:
"Dimples & Cupcake 🥳🤪"
@Yanga Khathithi shared:
"Athi Geleba is my second favourite channel here on TikTok 🙌🏽❤️"
Watch the TikTok clip below:
More on President Ramaphosa
- Briefly News recently reported on Ramaphosa's call for humane immigration management at the Pan-African Parliament, though South Africans pushed back, accusing him of talking without acting.
- The MK Party questioned Ramaphosa's swift acceptance of Andrea Johnson's resignation as head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.
- The EFF sought Constitutional Court intervention after Ramaphosa secured an interdict blocking Parliament's Section 89 Impeachment Committee from holding hearings.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za