President Cyril Ramaphosa participated in the annual Mandela Day 5km Walk and Run at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 19 July 2026

Along the route, Ramaphosa struck up a conversation with a young junior advocate from Cape Town, asking about her career and experience

The warm exchange, shared by the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, moved South Africans online

Cyril Ramaphosa chatting with a young woman during the Mandela Day 5km walk. Images: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

President Cyril Ramaphosa turned heads at the Mandela Day 5km Walk and Run on Sunday, 19 July 2026. He was at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, taking part in the annual event held under the theme "It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity."

While making his way through the route, Ramaphosa paused to speak with a young woman who introduced herself as a junior advocate based in Cape Town. She told him she completed her pupillage in 2022 and was now in her fourth year of practice.

A President who knows the work

Ramaphosa asked if she enjoyed being in law. She laughed and admitted it was tough. He agreed, noting it involved a great deal of reading. When she mentioned spending long hours in chambers, he nodded knowingly. Then he spoke plainly about what life as a junior advocate really looks like: seniors expecting juniors to do the heavy research before handing them just a thread to pull.

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She laughed in agreement and shared a piece of wisdom her grandmother had passed on to her: "No sailor was made on calm seas."

The young woman then asked if she could take a photo with the President. He agreed, and the two shared a brief, happy moment while still moving along the route. Her excitement was visible.

The clip was shared by @athigeleba, the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, and quickly gained traction online.

Mzansi reacts to the Presidential exchange

South Africans in the comments section of the TikTok page were charmed by the interaction:

@sileweena wrote:

"Do people know Ramaphosa has a degree in law 🔥"

@arivhoni said:

"Our president knows everything."

@BARANCHIKOVA added:

"Dimples & Cupcake 🥳🤪"

@Yanga Khathithi shared:

"Athi Geleba is my second favourite channel here on TikTok 🙌🏽❤️"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More on President Ramaphosa

Source: Briefly News