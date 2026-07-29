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"God Bless": Jayden Crosson Gives Johannesburg Homeless Man R10,000 in R100k Giveaway
Family and Relationships

"God Bless": Jayden Crosson Gives Johannesburg Homeless Man R10,000 in R100k Giveaway

by  Nerissa Naidoo
2 min read
  • Jayden Crosson, a 21-year-old Gauteng content creator, surprised a homeless man living under a Johannesburg bridge with R10,000
  • Crosson filmed the emotional late-night encounter as part of a planned R100,000 giveaway campaign he launched in July 2026
  • South Africans online were moved by the man's response and praised Crosson for using his platform to help those in need

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A post.
Jayden Crosson giving a homeless man R10k from his R100k giveaway. Images: @crossoncourse
Source: Instagram

A young Johannesburg content creator is turning his online success into real-world impact. Jayden Crosson, a 21-year-old digital entrepreneur from Gauteng, surprised a homeless man sleeping under a bridge with R10,000 on 27 July 2026 as part of a wider R100,000 giveaway campaign he announced on Instagram.

Crosson, known for building an e-commerce business and running the educational platform CrossonCourse, pulled up to a highway overpass late at night to find the man, Jason, tucked under a blanket by the robots. Visibly emotional before even stepping out of his car, Crosson admitted he felt bad about waking the man up but believed what he was about to hand over was worth the interruption.

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R10,000 for a man living under a bridge

When Crosson approached Jason and handed him the cash, the moment was quiet and unscripted. Jason spoke about how long he had been sleeping there, with the noise of passing cars a constant presence through the night. Crosson urged him to use the money to find safer shelter or buy food, and the two shared a brief but genuine exchange before parting ways.

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Back in his car, Crosson reflected on the encounter.

"You don't know the struggles that other people go through until you're in their actual shoes," he said. "Hopefully that makes a difference in his life, and hopefully God keeps him safe."

Mzansi reacts to Crosson's generosity

South Africans in the comments section on his Instagram page were quick to respond to the gesture:

@jb_shootz_ said:

"Let that man spend a day with you ❤️🌏"

@sike_adelic420 wrote:

"Wowza bro!!! You're a genuine inspiration 😢👏🔥"

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"Let the child in": Late learner uses best Afrikaans in hilarious bid to get into school, SA amused

@frenchboi.__ commented:

"Bless you Jayden ❤️"

See the viral clip here.

More on acts of kindness in SA

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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