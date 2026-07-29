Jayden Crosson, a 21-year-old Gauteng content creator, surprised a homeless man living under a Johannesburg bridge with R10,000

Crosson filmed the emotional late-night encounter as part of a planned R100,000 giveaway campaign he launched in July 2026

South Africans online were moved by the man's response and praised Crosson for using his platform to help those in need

Jayden Crosson giving a homeless man R10k from his R100k giveaway. Images: @crossoncourse

Source: Instagram

A young Johannesburg content creator is turning his online success into real-world impact. Jayden Crosson, a 21-year-old digital entrepreneur from Gauteng, surprised a homeless man sleeping under a bridge with R10,000 on 27 July 2026 as part of a wider R100,000 giveaway campaign he announced on Instagram.

Crosson, known for building an e-commerce business and running the educational platform CrossonCourse, pulled up to a highway overpass late at night to find the man, Jason, tucked under a blanket by the robots. Visibly emotional before even stepping out of his car, Crosson admitted he felt bad about waking the man up but believed what he was about to hand over was worth the interruption.

R10,000 for a man living under a bridge

When Crosson approached Jason and handed him the cash, the moment was quiet and unscripted. Jason spoke about how long he had been sleeping there, with the noise of passing cars a constant presence through the night. Crosson urged him to use the money to find safer shelter or buy food, and the two shared a brief but genuine exchange before parting ways.

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Back in his car, Crosson reflected on the encounter.

"You don't know the struggles that other people go through until you're in their actual shoes," he said. "Hopefully that makes a difference in his life, and hopefully God keeps him safe."

Mzansi reacts to Crosson's generosity

South Africans in the comments section on his Instagram page were quick to respond to the gesture:

@jb_shootz_ said:

"Let that man spend a day with you ❤️🌏"

@sike_adelic420 wrote:

"Wowza bro!!! You're a genuine inspiration 😢👏🔥"

@frenchboi.__ commented:

"Bless you Jayden ❤️"

See the viral clip here.

More on acts of kindness in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a young street vendor selling cotton candy who received a donation from good samaritan BI Phakathi, warming hearts online.

recently reported on a young street vendor selling cotton candy who received a donation from good samaritan BI Phakathi, warming hearts online. In another story, Survivor SA winner Rob Bentele brought a KwaZulu-Natal gogo to tears with a surprise grocery delivery to her rural home.

The Black Coffee Foundation brought hope to Alexandra pupils, providing eye and dental screenings to over 800 learners at Zenzeleni Primary School.

Source: Briefly News