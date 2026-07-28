Jayden Crosson, a Johannesburg entrepreneur and content creator, bought dozens of Roman's Pizza boxes as part of a R100,000 community giveaway project

He also tipped the restaurant staff R1,000 before loading the pizzas onto his dad's bakkie and driving to distribute them

Crowds rushed the back of the truck to grab a box, leaving Crosson humbled and deeply grateful for what he has

Jayden Crosson handed out Roman's Pizza to people in need as part of a major R100,000 community project. Image: @crossoncourse

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg content creator turned an ordinary pizza run into something far bigger. Entrepreneur Jayden Crosson, known on Instagram as @crossoncourse, handed out R20,000 worth of Roman's Pizza to people in need on 27 July 2026, as part of a broader R100,000 community giveaway he has been working on.

Crowds rush the bakkie with pizzas in Jozi

Jayden loaded his dad's bakkie with dozens of stacked pizza boxes after purchasing them from a Roman's Pizza outlet. Before leaving, he tipped the restaurant staff R1,000. He then drove to a nearby area to distribute the food to people waiting. What followed was intense. As soon as word spread, crowds surged to the back of the truck, rushing to grab a box.

The scenes were chaotic but captured something raw and real about the level of need in our communities. The creator documented the entire experience on video and reflected afterwards on how eye-opening it was, saying the moment left him deeply grateful for everything he has in his own life.

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Watch Jayden Crosson's pizza giveaway video in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi praises Jayden's generosity

South Africans watching the clip were moved by both the gesture and Crosson's humility, flooding the comments section with praise:

User @letmecook856 wrote:

"God made the right person rich 🧡."

User @2026kevan said:

"You're the best at what you do for the economy and spreading love."

User @calvin_potgieter21 added:

"Bless your heart brother 🔥."

User @sadia202482 shared:

"The more you give, God willing, you will receive in abundance. Stay blessed, beautiful soul."

User @realvontzee tagged a friend and said:

"@kyleejane84, that's great."

User @nadeajohaardien wrote:

"You will be blessed 🙌."

3 Brielfy news articles about acts of generosity

BI Phakathi approached a tannie on the street and asked her for R5, claiming he was short on money to buy bread, but instead, he blessed her with R1,500.

A customer at Mugg & Bean left a waiter speechless after rewarding him with a R5000 tip for exceptional service during a morning shift, touching the hearts of many social media users.

A local woman left viewers moved after sharing a post of appreciation for her friend who took over her car instalments when she was struggling financially.

Source: Briefly News